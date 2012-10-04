FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time high
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Thursday, with the Philippine main index
posting its second straight record closing high in strong
volumes as optimism about domestic growth boosted
consumer-related stocks such as SM Investments Corp.
    The Philippine Stock Exchange index finished at
5,443.74, surpassing Wednesday's record close of 5,375.52. SM
Investment jumped 6 percent, with stock turnover 3.13 times of 
its monthly average. 
    Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia also hit their all-time
highs amid broad-based buying interest in the region as better
U.S. economic data eased fears over global growth and lifted
global equities. 
    Among the actively traded stocks, Malaysia's palm planter
Sime Darby rose 2.9 percent while Indonesia's main
vehicle distributor and biggest listed company Astra
International jumped 4.7 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.94        415.14       +0.67
 Singapore          3086.64       3077.14       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.47       1649.75       +0.71
 Bangkok            1306.63       1307.55       -0.07
 Jakarta            4271.46       4251.51       +0.47
 Manila             5443.74       5375.52       +1.27
 Ho Chi Minh         384.51        385.37       -0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.94        346.30      +20.69
 Singapore          3086.64       2646.35      +16.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.47       1530.73       +8.54 
 Bangkok            1306.63       1025.32      +27.44
 Jakarta            4271.46       3821.99      +11.76
 Manila             5443.74       4371.96      +24.51
 Ho Chi Minh         384.51        351.55       +9.38
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         243,248,200          300,144,670      
 Kuala Lumpur      154,244,500          151,012,600      
 
 Bangkok             8,399,275            5,752,241      
 Jakarta         2,817,032,500        5,651,454,167    
 Manila                173,583               69,370    
 Ho Chi Minh            25,984               42,260
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.