SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead
#Basic Materials
October 5, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Friday, with Indonesia hitting an all-time
closing high for a second day and Singapore ending at a
two-month high, led by commodities-related stocks such as Golden
Agri-Resources.
    Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.93 percent at
4,311.31, topping Thursday's record close of 4,271.46.
Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second
session to end at 3,107.87, the highest close since Aug. 3.
    Palm oil companies were among actively traded, with
Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources Ltd rising 2.4
percent and Indonesia's London Sumatra gaining 2.2
percent.
    In Bangkok, shares in top refiner Thai Oil edged up
0.4 percent due to higher gross refinery margin, and the
benchmark SET index was 0.36 percent higher at 1311.35,
a new 16-year closing high. 
    Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines ended
slightly lower on Friday, retreating from Thursday's closing
highs. The Philippine main index was up 1.75 percent on the
week, becoming Southeast Asia's best performer.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.92        417.94       +0.23
 Singapore          3107.87       3086.64       +0.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.23       1661.47       -0.07
 Bangkok            1311.35       1306.63       +0.36
 Jakarta            4311.31       4271.46       +0.93
 Manila             5439.84       5443.74       -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         388.16        384.51       +0.95
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.92        346.30      +20.97
 Singapore          3107.87       2646.35      +17.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.23       1530.73       +8.46
 Bangkok            1311.35       1025.32      +27.90
 Jakarta            4311.31       3821.99      +12.80
 Manila             5439.84       4371.96      +24.43
 Ho Chi Minh         388.16        351.55      +10.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         264,140,100          296,599,370      
 Kuala Lumpur      126,312,100          151,300,290      
 
 Bangkok             6,892,140            5,891,178      
 Jakarta         2,884,905,500        5,664,326,317    
 Manila                341,181               72,994    
 Ho Chi Minh            27,644               40,654
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
