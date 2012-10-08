FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta off record
October 8, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta off record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly
retreated on Monday amid concerns over the global economic
outlook, with Indonesia coming off an intraday record on selling
in recent gainers such as Astra International while
property shares led Singapore lower.
    Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1 percent, erasing
early gains that pushed the main index to an intraday record
high of 4,324.79.
    Indonesia's biggest listed company by market capitalisation
Astra International lost 2.4 percent after a 5.8 percent surge
on Friday when the main index closed at a high of 4,311.31.
    In Singapore, CapitaLand Ltd dropped 3.3 percent
while other property shares also fell after new government
measures were introduced to cool the city-state's property
market. 
    The benchmark Straits Times Index finished down 1
percent. It was up 1.55 percent last week and was Southeast
Asia's second-best performing market after the Philippines
.
    Malaysia's index ended unchanged, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net 117 million ringgit ($38.30
million) while retail and local institutions were net sellers,
stock exchange data showed.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.91        418.82       -0.69
 Singapore          3076.65       3107.87       -1.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.22       1660.23        0.00
 Bangkok            1304.71       1311.35       -0.51
 Jakarta            4268.23       4311.31       -1.00
 Manila             5434.13       5439.84       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         393.45        388.16       +1.36
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.93        346.30      +20.11
 Singapore          3076.65       2646.35      +16.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.22       1530.73       +8.46
 Bangkok            1304.71       1025.32      +27.25
 Jakarta            4268.23       3821.99      +11.68
 Manila             5434.13       4371.96      +24.30
 Ho Chi Minh         393.45        351.55      +11.92
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         193,192,600          297,178,040      
 Kuala Lumpur      118,762,700          150,782,667      
 
 Bangkok            10,098,226            6,015,642      
 Jakarta         3,089,334,500        5,703,989,317    
 Manila                 67,668               82,656    
 Ho Chi Minh            35,591               40,281
 ($1 = 3.0545 Malaysian ringgits)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

