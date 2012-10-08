SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta off record

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly retreated on Monday amid concerns over the global economic outlook, with Indonesia coming off an intraday record on selling in recent gainers such as Astra International while property shares led Singapore lower. Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1 percent, erasing early gains that pushed the main index to an intraday record high of 4,324.79. Indonesia's biggest listed company by market capitalisation Astra International lost 2.4 percent after a 5.8 percent surge on Friday when the main index closed at a high of 4,311.31. In Singapore, CapitaLand Ltd dropped 3.3 percent while other property shares also fell after new government measures were introduced to cool the city-state's property market. The benchmark Straits Times Index finished down 1 percent. It was up 1.55 percent last week and was Southeast Asia's second-best performing market after the Philippines . Malaysia's index ended unchanged, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 117 million ringgit ($38.30 million) while retail and local institutions were net sellers, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.91 418.82 -0.69 Singapore 3076.65 3107.87 -1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1660.22 1660.23 0.00 Bangkok 1304.71 1311.35 -0.51 Jakarta 4268.23 4311.31 -1.00 Manila 5434.13 5439.84 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 393.45 388.16 +1.36 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.93 346.30 +20.11 Singapore 3076.65 2646.35 +16.26 Kuala Lumpur 1660.22 1530.73 +8.46 Bangkok 1304.71 1025.32 +27.25 Jakarta 4268.23 3821.99 +11.68 Manila 5434.13 4371.96 +24.30 Ho Chi Minh 393.45 351.55 +11.92 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 193,192,600 297,178,040 Kuala Lumpur 118,762,700 150,782,667 Bangkok 10,098,226 6,015,642 Jakarta 3,089,334,500 5,703,989,317 Manila 67,668 82,656 Ho Chi Minh 35,591 40,281 ($1 = 3.0545 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)