FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker amid global growth worry
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker amid global growth worry

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore, Thailand and
the Philippines edged lower on Tuesday amid broad-based sell-off
in regional large caps such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co
 and Siam Cement Pcl as concerns about global
growth dented investor sentiment.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a second
session, ending at a one-week closing low of 3,065.91 while 
Thailand's SET index lost nearly 1 percent to the lowest
close in almost two weeks.
    The Philippines' main index extended its loss for a
third session, falling 0.7 percent to a near one-week closing
low of 5,394.90.
    Late selling erased most of morning gains in Malaysia
 and Indonesia, both ending the day slightly
higher. Warning about the global growth from the IMF weighed on
stock markets globally. 
    Foreign investors bought 211 million ringgit ($68.79
million) worth of Malaysian shares, while local retail and
domestic institutions were net sellers, stock exchange data
showed.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.72        415.81       -0.02
 Singapore          3065.91       3076.65       -0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.32       1660.22       +0.19
 Bangkok            1292.48       1304.71       -0.94
 Jakarta            4280.25       4268.24       +0.28
 Manila             5394.90       5434.13       -0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         393.67        393.45       +0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.72        346.30      +20.05
 Singapore          3065.91       2646.35      +15.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.32       1530.73       +8.66
 Bangkok            1292.48       1025.32      +26.06
 Jakarta            4280.25       3821.99      +11.99
 Manila             5394.90       4371.96      +23.40
 Ho Chi Minh         393.67        351.55      +11.98
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         196,085,100          297,854,940      
 Kuala Lumpur      139,281,600          151,623,767      
 
 Bangkok             9,323,509            6,247,349      
 Jakarta         2,906,251,000        3,464,574,950    
 Manila                 64,608               82,707    
 Ho Chi Minh            38,749               38,313
 ($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgits)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.