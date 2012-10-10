FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns
#Asia
October 10, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell to a near
one-month low while most other Southeast Asian stocks also ended
lower on Wednesday as flagging global economic growth triggered
selling in blue-chip stocks, including Keppel Corp and
Bank Rakyat.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index, which traded in
the negative territory through the day, finished down 1.1
percent at the lowest close since Sept. 13. Oil rig builder
Keppel Corp led among battered large-cap stocks, sliding 1.4
percent.
    Thai benchmark SET index ended down 0.2 percent,
erasing earlier gains. Jakarta's Composite Index were
nearly unchanged at the close, after falling almost 1 percent
earlier in the day.
    Malaysian shares eased 0.24 percent to the lowest close in
one week, with foreign investors selling shares worth 70 million
ringgit ($22.80 million) while local institutions led net
buyers, stock exchange data showed.
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.45        415.82       -0.33
 Singapore          3033.81       3065.91       -1.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1659.40       1663.32       -0.24
 Bangkok            1289.35       1292.48       -0.24
 Jakarta            4280.01       4280.25       -0.01
 Manila             5369.60       5394.90       -0.47
 Ho Chi Minh         394.66        393.67       +0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.45        346.30      +19.68
 Singapore          3033.81       2646.35      +14.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1659.40       1530.73       +8.41
 Bangkok            1289.35       1025.32      +25.75
 Jakarta            4280.01       3821.99      +11.98
 Manila             5369.60       4371.96      +22.82
 Ho Chi Minh         394.66        351.55      +12.26
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         255,561,800          299,758,667      
 Kuala Lumpur      135,655,700          153,281,307      
 
 Bangkok             8,046,235            6,432,825      
 Jakarta         3,160,528,000        3,472,382,633    
 Manila                141,028               83,270    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,967               38,194
 ($1 = 3.0705 Malaysian ringgits)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

