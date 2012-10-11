FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta
#Asia
October 11, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stocks in Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam slipped in light trade on Thursday, led
by blue-chip stocks such as Axiata Group Bhd and SM
Investments Corp, as investors, wary of weak global
economy, trimmed risks.
    Singapore recouped earlier losses, helped by late buying in
beaten-down large caps, with the benchmark Straits Times Index
 ending down 0.04 percent, sliding to a one-month low at
one point after three straight sessions of declines. 
    Among actively traded, DBS Group Holdings edged up
0.2 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the last three
sessions. Some bargain hunting emerged amid expectations of good
quarterly results by Southeast Asian companies.
    In Bangkok, energy shares outperformed thanks to strong
third quarter (July-September) earnings forecasts, with energy
explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl up 1.3
percent while the broader SET index up 0.4 percent.
    Morgan Stanley expects upbeat third-quarter earnings across
Southeast Asian markets. The brokerage expects MSCI Thailand
 to see the strongest year-on-year earnings
growth at 34.6 percent, driven mostly by energy and financial
companies, followed by Malaysia at 19.3 percent. 
    Concerns about high valuations have weighed on the region,
with investors hunting risk shifting to markets that are exposed
to global growth, encouraged by central banks pumping in
liquidity. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.06        414.45       +0.15
 Singapore          3032.66       3033.81       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1655.47       1659.40       -0.24
 Bangkok            1294.90       1289.35       +0.43
 Jakarta            4284.96       4280.01       +0.12 
 Manila             5353.47       5369.60       -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         394.19        394.66       -0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.06        346.30      +19.86
 Singapore          3032.66       2646.35      +14.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1655.47       1530.73       +8.15
 Bangkok            1294.90       1025.32      +26.29
 Jakarta            4284.96       3821.99      +12.11
 Manila             5353.47       4371.96      +22.45
 Ho Chi Minh         394.19        351.55      +12.13
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         227,017,600          301,545,727      
 Kuala Lumpur       96,375,400          155,221,497      
 
 Bangkok             8,374,926            6,579,991      
 Jakarta         4,455,219,500        3,475,537,500    
 Manila                 82,428               86,466    
 Ho Chi Minh            45,279               38,085
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
