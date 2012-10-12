SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks posted small gains on Friday as large caps and stocks such as Wilmar International and Aboitiz Power Corp regained some lost ground, but the region remained wary of a slowing global economy. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent after four sessions of losses as commodities rebounded after a drop earlier in the week. The index was down 2.13 percent on the week, its worst weekly loss since May and Southeast Asia's worst performing market. The Philippine index closed up 0.3 percent at 5,369.72, after having fallen at one point to its lowest in more than one week. It ended the week down 1.3 percent, after two successive weeks of gains. Among weak spots, Malaysia eased 0.13 percent on Friday, down 0.4 percent on the week. Foreign investors sold shares worth 88.5 million ringgit ($28.86 million) during the session while local institutions were net buyers, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.22 415.18 +0.49 Singapore 3041.75 3032.66 +0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1653.36 1655.47 -0.13 Bangkok 1296.98 1294.90 +0.16 Jakarta 4311.39 4284.97 +0.62 Manila 5369.72 5353.47 +0.30 Ho Chi Minh 392.54 394.19 -0.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.22 346.30 +20.48 Singapore 3041.75 2646.35 +14.94 Kuala Lumpur 1653.36 1530.73 +8.01 Bangkok 1296.98 1025.32 +26.50 Jakarta 4311.39 3821.99 +12.80 Manila 5369.72 4371.96 +22.82 Ho Chi Minh 392.54 351.55 +11.66 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 270,745,000 300,679,900 Kuala Lumpur 110,012,800 155,839,027 Bangkok 7,362,662 6,748,024 Jakarta 5,733,948,000 3,527,691,433 Manila 73,733 86,895 Ho Chi Minh 55,380 38,208 ($1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)