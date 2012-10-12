FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound
October 12, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted small gains on Friday as large caps and stocks such as
Wilmar International and Aboitiz Power Corp 
regained some lost ground, but the region remained wary of a
slowing global economy.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.3
percent after four sessions of losses as commodities rebounded
after a drop earlier in the week. The index was down 2.13
percent on the week, its worst weekly loss since May and
Southeast Asia's worst performing market.
    The Philippine index closed up 0.3 percent at
5,369.72, after having fallen at one point to its lowest in more
than one week. It ended the week down 1.3 percent, after two
successive weeks of gains.
    Among weak spots, Malaysia eased 0.13 percent on Friday,
down 0.4 percent on the week. Foreign investors sold shares
worth 88.5 million ringgit ($28.86 million) during the session
while local institutions were net buyers, stock exchange data
showed.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.22        415.18       +0.49
 Singapore          3041.75       3032.66       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.36       1655.47       -0.13
 Bangkok            1296.98       1294.90       +0.16
 Jakarta            4311.39       4284.97       +0.62
 Manila             5369.72       5353.47       +0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         392.54        394.19       -0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.22        346.30      +20.48
 Singapore          3041.75       2646.35      +14.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.36       1530.73       +8.01
 Bangkok            1296.98       1025.32      +26.50
 Jakarta            4311.39       3821.99      +12.80
 Manila             5369.72       4371.96      +22.82
 Ho Chi Minh         392.54        351.55      +11.66
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         270,745,000          300,679,900      
 Kuala Lumpur      110,012,800          155,839,027      
 
 Bangkok             7,362,662            6,748,024      
 Jakarta         5,733,948,000        3,527,691,433    
 Manila                 73,733               86,895    
 Ho Chi Minh            55,380               38,208
 ($1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

