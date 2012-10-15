FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses
October 15, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged slightly higher in light trade on Monday, with
selective buying in large-caps such as Petronas Chemicals
 and Bank Rakyat helping recoup losses in
Malaysia and Indonesia.
    Malaysia's main index finished up 0.07 percent at
1,654.44, coming off a near two-week low of 1,649.15. Local
institutions bought shares worth 77.54 million ringgit ($25.34
million) while foreign investors sold 75.9 million ringgit
($24.81 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended 0.05 percent higher.
Bank Rakyat, among the actively traded stocks, gained 2 percent
after Fitch Ratings affirmed its rating of the state-owned bank.
.
    In Bangkok, telecoms shares rebounded from the morning's
lows, outperforming the broader SET index, with
second-ranked Total Access Communication up 1.4
percent after a court dismissed a petition seeking to halt an
auction of third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16.
    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.79        417.30       -0.12
 Singapore          3043.05       3041.75       +0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1654.44       1653.36       +0.07
 Bangkok            1290.56       1296.98       -0.49
 Jakarta            4313.52       4311.39       +0.05
 Manila             5383.22       5369.72       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         391.56        392.54       -0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.79        346.30      +20.36
 Singapore          3043.05       2646.35      +14.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1654.44       1530.73       +8.08
 Bangkok            1290.56       1025.32      +25.87
 Jakarta            4313.52       3821.99      +12.86
 Manila             5383.22       4371.96      +23.13
 Ho Chi Minh         391.56        351.55      +11.38
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         222,366,600          298,971,527      
 Kuala Lumpur       80,400,700          156,097,273      
 
 Bangkok             7,155,035            6,874,604      
 Jakarta         4,123,652,000        3,615,635,967    
 Manila                 69,906               87,835    
 Ho Chi Minh            36,036               38,752
 ($1 = 3.0595 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

