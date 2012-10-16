FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high
October 16, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Tuesday as steadier global stock markets
bolstered bargain hunting in recently battered blue chips such
as Indonesia's Astra International Tbk and
Philippines' PLDT.
    Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.36 percent at
4,329.07, its all-time closing high. The biggest listed company
Astra International rose 2.6 percent, halting a four-day fall.
    The Philippine main index gained 0.31 percent to
5,399.94, the highest close in more than one week. Manila's
biggest firm by value Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
 rose 0.7 percent after Monday's 1 percent drop.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index climbed
nearly 2 percent to a one-month closing high of 399.22, with
market sentiment lifted after Vietnam's ruling Communist Party
promised economic reforms. 
    Investors preferred blue chips that are due to release good
earnings in the coming reporting season, brokers said. In
Bangkok, state run Krung Thai Bank Pcl rose 2.2
percent, outperforming the SET index which fell 0.2
percent.
    Broker Phillip Securities said it expects Krung Thai Bank to
post a July-September net profit of 7.26 billion baht ($236.67
million) versus last year's 5.5 billion baht.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.89        416.89       +0.48
 Singapore          3046.81       3043.05       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.52       1654.44       -0.06
 Bangkok            1287.49       1290.56       -0.24
 Jakarta            4329.07       4313.52       +0.36
 Manila             5399.94       5383.22       +0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         399.22        391.56       +1.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.89        346.30      +20.96
 Singapore          3046.81       2646.35      +15.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.52       1530.73       +8.02
 Bangkok            1287.49       1025.32      +25.57
 Jakarta            4329.07       3821.99      +13.27
 Manila             5399.94       4371.96      +23.51
 Ho Chi Minh         399.22        351.55      +13.56
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         228,798,700          301,812,927      
 Kuala Lumpur      120,089,300          153,048,027      
 
 Bangkok             8,400,252            6,997,284      
 Jakarta         3,316,588,500        3,663,355,233    
 Manila                106,589               88,949    
 Ho Chi Minh            41,177               38,842
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

