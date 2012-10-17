FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks finished at
the highest close in more than a week on Wednesday amid buying
in large-caps such as conglomerate SM Investments Corp 
while Thai stocks ended at over one-week closing high as
telecoms rallied after winning 3G bids.
    After a choppy session, the Philippine index rose 0.7
percent to the highest close since Oct. 5 while Bangkok's SET
index gained 1.1 percent to the highest close since Oct.
8, led by a 4.6 percent gain in telecoms company Advanced Info
Service Pcl.
    Broad market sentiment lifted after a surprise rate cut from
the Bank of Thailand. Asia Plus Securities analyst Therdsak
Taveeteeratham said low rate environment lifted sentiment for
property shares, with the biggest Land & Houses Pcl up
3.5 percent.
    Among weak spots, Singapore's Straits Times Index 
slipped 0.04 percent, erasing early gains, while the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange's VN index fell 0.6 percent after
Tuesday's 1.96 percent gain.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.40        418.93       +0.58
 Singapore          3045.67       3046.81       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.67       1653.52       +0.43
 Bangkok            1301.28       1287.49       +1.07
 Jakarta            4337.52       4329.07       +0.20
 Manila             5438.38       5399.94       +0.71 
 Ho Chi Minh         397.02        399.22       -0.55
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.40        346.30      +21.69
 Singapore          3045.67       2646.35      +15.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.67       1530.73       +8.49
 Bangkok            1301.28       1025.32      +26.91
 Jakarta            4337.52       3821.99      +13.49
 Manila             5438.38       4371.96      +24.39
 Ho Chi Minh         397.02        351.55      +12.93
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         286,875,100          305,402,493      
 Kuala Lumpur      197,970,400          151,744,763      
 
 Bangkok             8,935,516            7,145,207      
 Jakarta         4,461,897,000        3,660,226,750    
 Manila                131,389               91,257    
 Ho Chi Minh            59,128               39,226
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.