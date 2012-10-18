FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close
October 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes gained on Thursday, with Indonesia marking an all-time
closing high for a fifth session amid selective buying after
firms reported strong profits and Malaysia hitting a record
close as foreign investors bought shares.
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.5 percent at
4,356.96, topping Wednesday's record close of 4,337.52.
    Lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara, among actively
traded, jumped 4.8 percent following its strong nine-month
earnings, with turnover 3.6 times the average volume over the
past 30 sessions. 
    Malaysia's benchmark index edged up 0.3 percent at
1,665.42, surpassing the previous peak on Oct. 9. Foreign
investors bought shares worth 54.78 million ringgit ($18.04
million) while local institutions sold 68.74 million ringgit
($22.64 million), stock exchange data showed.
    In Bangkok, energy shares rose ahead of quarterly results,
led by a 3 percent gain in the country's biggest refiner, Thai
Oil Pcl. The benchmark SET index ended 0.8
percent higher at a near two-week closing high.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.46        421.70       -0.03
 Singapore          3060.36       3063.55       +0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.42       1665.90       +0.29
 Bangkok            1311.21       1309.99       +0.76
 Jakarta            4356.96       4360.37       +0.45
 Manila             5435.94       5452.02       -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         398.51        399.55       +0.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.46        346.30      +21.70
 Singapore          3060.36       2646.35      +15.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.42       1530.73       +8.80
 Bangkok            1311.21       1025.32      +27.88
 Jakarta            4356.96       3821.99      +14.00
 Manila             5435.94       4371.96      +24.34
 Ho Chi Minh         398.51        351.55      +13.36
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         225,752,300          307,254,933      
 Kuala Lumpur      144,148,900          154,157,987      
 
 Bangkok             7,660,172            7,311,432      
 Jakarta         4,520,016,500        3,701,312,483    
 Manila                 59,687               93,737    
 Ho Chi Minh            34,994               39,674
 ($1 = 3.036 ringgits)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
