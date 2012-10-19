FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak
October 19, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended weaker to flat on Friday as investors cashed in on earlier
gains in regional large caps and banks amid global market
weakness, while Thailand was led down by telecom shares such as
Advanced Info Service.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent at
4,331.25, coming off an all-time closing high of 4,356.96 set on
Thursday. It still rose 0.6 percent on the week, in line with
modest gains in other markets of the region.
    Malaysia's main index edged up 0.06 percent at
1,666.35, topping Thursday's record close of 1,665.42.
    In Bangkok, profit-taking hit telecoms stocks, with market
leader Advanced Info Service off 0.5 percent. Total Access
Communication, the No. 2 telecoms company, fell 0.8
percent and its Singapore-listed shares dropped 2.4
percent.
    The auction for the radio frequencies required for the long
overdue introduction of faster third-generation (3G) mobile
services this week removed a key overhang on Thailand's telecoms
sector, boosting telecoms stocks and lifting the SET index above
the 1,300-mark.
    Banking shares were in focus this week amid their quarterly
earnings announcement. Bangkok Bank, Thailand's
biggest, fell 1.3 percent before it reported a
weaker-than-expected third-quarter net profit after market
close. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.13        421.35       -0.76
 Singapore          3048.92       3060.36       -0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.35       1665.42       +0.06
 Bangkok            1307.71       1311.21       -0.27
 Jakarta            4331.25       4356.96       -0.59
 Manila             5432.36       5435.94       -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         398.23        398.51       -0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.13        346.30      +20.74
 Singapore          3048.92       2646.35      +15.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.35       1530.73       +8.86
 Bangkok            1307.71       1025.32      +27.54
 Jakarta            4331.25       3821.99      +13.32 
 Manila             5432.36       4371.96      +24.25
 Ho Chi Minh         398.23        351.55      +13.28
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         187,815,500          308,553,207      
 Kuala Lumpur      130,062,800          153,774,567      
 
 Bangkok             5,767,168            7,397,255      
 Jakarta         3,713,748,500        3,742,675,833    
 Manila                 54,122               94,247    
 Ho Chi Minh            52,595               39,725
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
