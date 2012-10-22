FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed
#Asia
October 22, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks posted modest
gains on Monday while most other Southeast Asian stocks regained
some lost ground as investors hunted for bargains in index
heavyweights such as Perusahaan Gas Negara ahead of
earnings releases.
    Jakarta's Composite Index pared early losses to
close near its day's high of 4,341.827, with energy stock
Perusahaan Gas up 3 percent.
    Macquarie Equities Research included Perusahaan Gas among
stocks in Asia expected to report positive earnings surprises in
this earnings season, it said in a report dated Oct. 19.
    Bangkok's SET index rebounded from an earlier drop
to end up 0.2 percent as investors picked stocks seen laggard.
Among the actively traded companies, top industrial conglomerate
Siam Cement gained 1.7 percent. 
    The Thai stock market will be closed on Tuesday for a public
holiday.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam bounced off their day's
lows after earlier taking a lead from weak global markets.
 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index    417.57        418.00       -0.10
 Singapore          3045.67       3048.92       -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.95       1666.35       -0.26
 Bangkok            1310.42       1307.71       +0.21
 Jakarta            4341.37       4331.25       +0.23
 Manila             5424.79       5432.36       -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         397.00        398.23       -0.31
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.57        346.30      +20.58 
 Singapore          3045.67       2646.35      +15.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.95       1530.73       +8.57
 Bangkok            1310.42       1025.32      +27.81
 Jakarta            4341.37       3821.99      +13.59
 Manila             5424.79       4371.96      +24.08
 Ho Chi Minh         397.00        351.55      +12.93
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         149,842,600          296,945,183      
 Kuala Lumpur      101,530,000          151,789,800      
 
 Bangkok             5,798,288            7,297,394      
 Jakarta         3,493,999,000        3,759,597,967    
 Manila                 35,860               93,155    
 Ho Chi Minh            45,948               40,363
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

