FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at all-time high
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at all-time high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Thai stocks posted their biggest
daily loss in three months on Wednesday after quarterly earnings
so far failed to boost further buying interest while Malaysia
and Indonesia pared early losses as investors picked large caps.
    Bangkok's SET index finished down 1.2 percent at a
one-week closing low of 1,295, breaking below a key chart
support at 1,300.
    Top lender Bangkok Bank dropped 3.3 percent to a
near five-month low of 178 baht, extending last week's losses
after its third-quarter results missed expectations.
 
    "The market was a bit over priced. Earnings performances so
far were not so positive and investors were wary of chasing up
the price increases," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of
investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities.
    Jakarta's Composite Index reversed its early losses
to edge up 0.12 percent while Malaysia's benchmark stock index
 rebounded from an earlier drop to end 0.19 percent up at
an all-time closing high of 1,667.99.
    Market heavyweights led the pack, with Astra International
 up 1.3 percent after three sessions of losses, while
financial firm CIMB Group Holdings rose for a second
session, adding 0.7 percent.
    For graphics of Asian markets:
    Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t
    Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.67        416.96       -0.31
 Singapore          3044.73       3050.93       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.99       1664.90       +0.19
 Bangkok            1295.00       1310.42       -1.18
 Jakarta            4335.37       4330.14       +0.12
 Manila             5398.69       5432.32       -0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         395.45        397.71       -0.57
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.67        346.30      +20.03
 Singapore          3044.73       2646.35      +15.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.99       1530.73       +8.97
 Bangkok            1295.00       1025.32      +26.30
 Jakarta            4335.37       3821.99      +13.43
 Manila             5398.69       4371.96      +23.48
 Ho Chi Minh         395.45        351.55      +12.49
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         214,296,200          289,647,970      
 Kuala Lumpur      137,123,600          148,946,297      
 
 Bangkok             7,871,381            7,249,900      
 Jakarta         3,156,474,500        3,838,638,900    
 Manila                 52,215               90,255    
 Ho Chi Minh            34,212               40,253
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.