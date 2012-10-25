FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound in light volume; Malaysia at new record peak
October 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound in light volume; Malaysia at new record peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes eked out small gains on Thursday amid buying in large
caps with low valuations, with Malaysia paring losses to end at
an all-time high as investors built up positions in stocks with
favourable earnings results.
    The region saw light trading volume ahead of market
holidays, with Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines closed on Friday, reopening on Monday.
    Malaysia's main index ended up 0.23 percent at
1,671.89, topping Wednesday's all-time closing high of 1,667.99
and leaving gains for the week at 0.3 percent, outperforming its
peers in the region.
    Number three lender Public Bank rose for a seventh session,
climbing 2.7 percent to a record close of 15.4 ringgit. Last
week, Public Bank reported a rise in third quarter net profit to
983 million ringgit. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.4
percent. It was up 0.28 percent on the week.
    Among the bright spots, Thailand's coal miner Banpu
 rose 1.3 percent and Indonesia's coal miner Adaro
Energy was up 0.7 percent after Citi Research said it
favoured the stocks due to compelling valuations and expected
coal prices to recover modestly in 2013. 
    Bangkok SET's index inched up 0.18 percent, losing
1.1 percent so far in the week. Investors sold banking shares,
with the biggest Bangkok Bank off 1.1 percent to near
five month lows after its weaker-than-expected quarterly
results. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.49        415.55       +0.71
 Singapore          3057.51       3044.73       +0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1671.89       1667.99       +0.23
 Bangkok            1297.39       1295.00       +0.18
 Jakarta            4339.15       4335.37       +0.09
 Manila             5405.16       5398.69       +0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         389.92        395.45       -1.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.49        346.30      +20.85
 Singapore          3057.51       2646.35      +15.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1671.89       1530.73       +9.22
 Bangkok            1297.39       1025.32      +26.54
 Jakarta            4339.15       3821.99      +13.53
 Manila             5405.16       4371.96      +23.63
 Ho Chi Minh         389.92        351.55      +10.91
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         144,484,700          286,587,307      
 Kuala Lumpur       94,569,400          147,675,463      
 
 Bangkok             5,340,924            7,284,585      
 Jakarta         4,478,995,000        3,861,679,417    
 Manila                 86,808               90,705    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,001               40,306
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
