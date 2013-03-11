FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine retreat; inflows lift Malaysia
March 11, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine retreat; inflows lift Malaysia

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Monday, with Indonesia retreating from last
week's record high ahead of a market holiday, while Malaysia
posted modest gains as foreign investors continued to buy into
the laggard market.
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at
4,854.31, after a record close for a third straight session on
Friday at 4,874.50. Investors sold recent gainers such as PT
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, which dropped 4.6 percent.
    Shares in Perusahaan Gas Negara hit a record close of 5,450
rupiah on Friday amid optimism about its acquisitions to help
boost growth. 
    Indonesian markets will be shut on Tuesday for a national
holiday, reopening on Wednesday.
    The Philippines edged down 0.3 percent at 6,813.95,
hovering near the record close of 6,835.21 hit on March 6.
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index gained 0.24 percent
as foreign investors bought a net 318.68 million ringgit ($103
million), countering selling by retail and institutional
investors, stock exchange data showed. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.1
percent, led by a 3.4 percent gain in Singapore Press Holdings
Ltd after its plan to list a real estate investment
trust.
    Losers in the city-state included Wilmar International Ltd
, which fell almost 4 percent. A report that Norway's
$710 billion sovereign wealth fund has pulled out of 23 Asian
palm oil companies weighed on the stock. 
    Bangkok's SET index gained 0.7 percent to 1,577.65,
a new 19-year high as investors bought index heavyweights, with 
PTT Pcl rising 2.4 percent and Advanced Info Service
Pcl climbing 3.2 percent.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index gained 1.2
percent, regaining much of its lost ground. It fell 1.4 percent
last week, when it was Southeast Asia's worst performer.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.12        445.64       -0.09
 Singapore          3292.97       3289.53       +0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1657.96       1653.96       +0.24
 Bangkok            1577.65       1566.92       +0.68
 Jakarta            4854.31       4874.49       -0.41
 Manila             6813.95       6833.77       -0.29
 Ho Chi Minh         476.50        470.68       +1.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.12        424.10       +4.96
 Singapore          3292.97       3167.08       +3.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1657.96       1688.95       -1.83
 Bangkok            1577.65       1391.93      +13.34
 Jakarta            4854.31       4316.69      +12.45
 Manila             6813.95       5812.73      +17.22
 Ho Chi Minh         476.50        413.73      +15.17
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,158,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      156,338,900          158,606,217      
 
 Bangkok            16,788,312           14,619,435      
 Jakarta         5,254,105,000        5,725,267,100    
 Manila                 94,797              140,319    
 Ho Chi Minh            56,613               70,804

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

