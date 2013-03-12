SE Asia Stocks-Most flat to weaker; Thai SET index off 19-year peak

BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly flat to weaker on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains in line with Asian equities, with Thai benchmark index retreating from a 19-year peak and the Philippine main index extending losses for a second session. Among recent outperformers that led the declines were Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. and Thailand's LPN Development Pcl . Bangkok's SET index was down 0.06 percent at 1,576.68. It rose in morning trade to 1,586.41, the highest level since January 1994. The market saw a net foreign buying of $44.41 million, stock exchange data showed. The Thai baht hit a 28-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, fuelled by strong demand from some offshore hedge funds. As of 1029 GMT, the Thai currency was at 29.60, compared with Monday's close of 29.72. The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent to 6,786.42, after Monday's 0.29 percent loss. Malaysia's benchmark index edged down 0.09 percent to 1,656.54 as retail and local institutions were net sellers, according to stock exchange data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.39 445.09 +0.07 Singapore 3303.02 3292.97 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1656.54 1657.96 -0.09 Bangkok 1576.68 1577.65 -0.06 Jakarta closed 4854.31 n/a Manila 6786.42 6813.95 -0.40 Ho Chi Minh 475.34 476.50 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.39 424.10 +5.02 Singapore 3303.02 3167.08 +4.29 Kuala Lumpur 1656.54 1688.95 -1.92 Bangkok 1576.68 1391.93 +13.27 Jakarta closed 4316.69 +12.45 Manila 6786.42 5812.73 +16.75 Ho Chi Minh 475.34 413.73 +14.89 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 238,163,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 149,707,900 155,579,807 Bangkok 18,373,638 14,480,987 Manila 103,581 139,546 Ho Chi Minh 60,258 70,735