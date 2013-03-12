FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most flat to weaker; Thai SET index off 19-year peak
#Financials
March 12, 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat to weaker on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains in
line with Asian equities, with Thai benchmark index retreating
from a 19-year peak and the Philippine main index extending
losses for a second session.
    Among recent outperformers that led the declines were
Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd, Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co. and Thailand's LPN Development Pcl
.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.06 percent at
1,576.68. It rose in morning trade to 1,586.41, the highest
level since January 1994. The market saw a net foreign buying of
$44.41 million, stock exchange data showed. 
    The Thai baht hit a 28-month high against the
dollar on Tuesday, fuelled by strong demand from some offshore
hedge funds. As of 1029 GMT, the Thai currency was at 29.60,
compared with Monday's close of 29.72.
    The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent to 6,786.42,
after Monday's 0.29 percent loss. Malaysia's benchmark index
 edged down 0.09 percent to 1,656.54 as retail and local
institutions were net sellers, according to stock exchange data.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.39        445.09       +0.07
 Singapore          3303.02       3292.97       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.54       1657.96       -0.09
 Bangkok            1576.68       1577.65       -0.06
 Jakarta             closed       4854.31        n/a 
 Manila             6786.42       6813.95       -0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         475.34        476.50       -0.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.39        424.10       +5.02
 Singapore          3303.02       3167.08       +4.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.54       1688.95       -1.92
 Bangkok            1576.68       1391.93      +13.27
 Jakarta             closed       4316.69      +12.45
 Manila             6786.42       5812.73      +16.75
 Ho Chi Minh         475.34        413.73      +14.89
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         238,163,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      149,707,900          155,579,807      
 
 Bangkok            18,373,638           14,480,987      
 Manila                103,581              139,546    
 Ho Chi Minh            60,258               70,735

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
