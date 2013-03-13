FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late buying
March 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late buying

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Wednesday as weaknesses in Asia weighed on
appetite for risk assets, with losses in large-caps and
financials pulling Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia down to
their lowest close in nearly a week.
    Singapore' Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent
at 3288.52, paring gains from the past two sessions. Jakarta's
Composite Index (JCI) slid 0.4 percent to 4,835.44,
playing catch-up with regional losses, after being shut on
Tuesday.
    CIMB strategists maintained an 'overweight' rating on
Indonesia and kept its JCI index target at 5,100, reflecting its
earnings upgrades of listed firms.
    "An upward earnings revision for the second month in a row
in February by 1 percent was rewarded with an impressive 8
percent gain in the JCI during the month," they wrote in a
report dated March 12.
    "We stay overweight for now, betting on further earnings
upside. Our March picks center mainly on mid- and small-cap
growth and value stocks in property and banking," it said.
    Shares in PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk, among
CIMB's top picks in March, eased 0.5 percent to 9,900 rupiah.
The stock hit a record close of 10,050 rupiah on Feb. 28.
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index, Asia's worst
performer this year, fell 0.6 percent to 1,646.22. Among losers,
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd shed nearly 2 percent.
    In Singapore, Keppel Corp Ltd was down 1.1 percent
after the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs lost a
deal worth $1.2 billion. 
    After a rangebound session, the Thai index ended up
0.13 percent at 1,578.70, a new 19-year closing high. The
Philippine index was down 0.15 percent at 6,776.56 while
Vietnam fell for a second day, down 0.5 percent.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.54        445.72       -0.27
 Singapore          3288.52       3303.02       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.22       1656.54       -0.62
 Bangkok            1578.70       1576.68       +0.13
 Jakarta            4835.44       4854.31       -0.39
 Manila             6776.56       6786.42       -0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         473.18        475.34       -0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.54        424.10       +4.82
 Singapore          3288.52       3167.08       +3.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.22       1688.95       -2.53
 Bangkok            1578.70       1391.93      +13.35
 Jakarta            4835.44       4316.69      +12.02
 Manila             6776.56       5812.73      +16.58
 Ho Chi Minh         473.18        413.73      +14.37
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         298,089,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      153,960,800          153,302,567      
 
 Bangkok            16,728,850           14,530,918      
 Jakarta         5,238,248,000        5,793,667,250    
 Manila                 65,572              136,046    
 Ho Chi Minh            50,256               70,499

