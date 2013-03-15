FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high
March 15, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were
mostly higher on Friday, with Indonesia snapping three sessions
of losses after the new central bank governor's view of low
interest rates, and Thailand nearly touching the 1,600 mark on
progress of infrastructure investment.
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 0.7 percent at
4,819.32, trimming its loss on the week to 1.1 percent. It
rallied almost 10 percent over the past six weeks, setting a
record close of 4,874.50 on March 8. 
    Thai SET index rose for the third session, ending up
0.7 percent at a 19-year closing high of 1,598.13. It gained
almost 2 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's second best
performer. Vietnam led the region with a weekly gain of
2.3 percent.
    Thai government's progress on plans for huge infrastructure
investment has bolstered demand, with the cabinet set to meet
next week to discuss 2 trillion baht ($67.5 billion) in
spending. 
    Bucking the trend, Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index 
lost almost 1 percent to 1,627.64, the lowest close in more than
two weeks. The Philippines eased 0.6 percent, extending
losses for a fifth session, to 6,654.60.
    Across the region, investors bought stocks with good
earnings and yielding good dividends. In the Philippines,
conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc jumped 2.5
percent after it reported strong 2012 earnings.
    Among bright spots, Thailand's SkyTrain operator BTS Group
Holdings Pcl jumped 3.4 percent following its plan to
raise up to $2.1 billion by listing an infrastructure
fund. 
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.08        443.68       +0.32
 Singapore          3286.05       3279.50       +0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.64       1640.74       -0.80
 Bangkok            1598.13       1586.79       +0.71
 Jakarta            4819.32       4786.37       +0.69
 Manila             6654.60       6694.71       -0.60
 Ho Chi Minh         481.35        474.60       +1.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.08        424.10       +4.95
 Singapore          3286.05       3167.08       +3.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.64       1688.95       -3.63
 Bangkok            1598.13       1391.93      +14.81
 Jakarta            4819.32       4316.69      +11.64
 Manila             6654.60       5812.73      +14.48
 Ho Chi Minh         481.35        413.73      +16.34
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         607,103,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      280,042,600          152,583,073      
 
 Bangkok            21,579,407           14,729,302      
 Jakarta         5,846,524,500        5,925,361,633    
 Manila                134,003              130,316    
 Ho Chi Minh            74,398               70,383

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
