SE Asia Stocks-Down on Cyprus bailout worries; Thailand off 19-year high
#Basic Materials
March 18, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on Cyprus bailout worries; Thailand off 19-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker on
Monday, following Asian peers as nervous investors shifted to
safer heavens after a radical bailout plan for Cyprus dented the
appetite for risky assets globally.
    Cyprus and international lenders agreed at the weekend that
savers in the island's outsized banking system would take a hit
in return for the offer of $13.07 billion in aid, breaking with
the earlier European Union practice that depositors' savings
were sacrosanct and raising fears it could set a precedent for
future euro zone bail outs. 
    The Philippine lost 1.8 percent to a near five-week
low of 6,536.18 with a 4.3 percent loss in SM Investment Corp
.  
    Thailand fell 0.4 percent to 1,591.65 from a 19-year
high of 1,598.13 hit in the previous session, led by a 2 percent
fall in  PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC). 
    Malaysia, the region's worst performer so far this
year, fell 0.4 percent to a near four-week low of 1,621.36.
Kuala Lumpur has seen the highest foreign inflow in the region,
data showed on Monday. 
    Indonesia, the region's best performer in terms of
foreign inflows, fell 0.3 percent to 4,802.83. 
    Jakarta-based analysts said concerns over the Cyprus bailout
and a weak regional market, along with high domestic inflation
dragged the market down.
    Vietnam, the region's best performer and the smallest
bourse, edged down 0.5 percent, while Singapore fell
0.9 percent to a near two-week low.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.02        445.06       -0.91
 Singapore          3256.47       3286.05       -0.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.36       1627.64       -0.39
 Bangkok            1591.65       1598.13       -0.41
 Jakarta            4802.83       4819.32       -0.34
 Manila             6536.18       6654.60       -1.78
 Ho Chi Minh         479.13        481.35       -0.46
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.02        424.10       +3.99
 Singapore          3256.47       3167.08       +2.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.36       1688.95       -4.00
 Bangkok            1591.65       1391.93      +14.35
 Jakarta            4802.83       4316.69      +11.26
 Manila             6536.18       5812.73      +12.45
 Ho Chi Minh         479.13        413.73      +15.81
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

