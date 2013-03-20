SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh

March 20 (Reuters) - Main Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker on Wednesday, led by Thailand on fears that the financial crisis in Cyprus could spread to other European countries after a bailout plan for the island nation fell into disarray. However, losses were capped by late buying on hopes Cyprus might avert a financial meltdown as its leaders held talks to prevent a crisis after the country's parliament rejected the terms of the European Union bailout., Thailand fell for a third straight session, losing 1.6 percent to hit its lowest since March 4. It has fallen 3.4 percent in the week. Banks lead the fall with a 4.2 percent drop in Kasikornbank PCL and 3.3 percent loss in Siam Commercial Bank PCL. The Philippines lost 0.1 percent, led by holding firms to a near seven-week low, falling for an eighth straight session. It has lost 6.5 percent since hitting an all-time high of 6,867.10 on March 11. Singapore lost 0.6 percent to a two-week low, led by a 2.3 percent fall in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. However, Malaysia gained 0.4 percent, while Vietnam jumped 1.4 percent to a one-month high on rate cut hopes and credit growth. Indonesia edged up 0.2 percent to a one-week high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.90 441.16 -0.06 Singapore 3248.40 3269.13 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1631.54 1625.46 +0.37 Bangkok 1543.67 1568.25 -1.57 Jakarta 4831.50 4822.63 +0.18 Manila 6419.62 6426.25 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 487.04 480.48 +1.37 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.90 424.10 +3.96 Singapore 3248.40 3167.08 +2.57 Kuala Lumpur 1631.54 1688.95 -3.40 Bangkok 1543.67 1391.93 +10.90 Jakarta 4831.50 4316.69 +11.93 Manila 6419.62 5812.73 +10.44 Ho Chi Minh 487.04 413.73 +17.72 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.