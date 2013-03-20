FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh
March 20, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Main Southeast Asian stocks ended
weaker on Wednesday, led by Thailand on fears that the financial
crisis in Cyprus could spread to other European countries after
a bailout plan for the island nation fell into disarray. 
    However, losses were capped by late buying on hopes Cyprus
might avert a financial meltdown as its leaders held talks to
prevent a crisis after the country's parliament rejected the
terms of the European Union bailout.,
 
    Thailand fell for a third straight session, losing
1.6 percent to hit its lowest since March 4. It has fallen 3.4
percent in the week. Banks lead the fall with a 4.2 percent drop
in Kasikornbank PCL and 3.3 percent loss in Siam
Commercial Bank PCL.
    The Philippines lost 0.1 percent, led by holding
firms to a near seven-week low, falling for an eighth straight
session. It has lost 6.5 percent since hitting an all-time high
of 6,867.10 on March 11.
    Singapore lost 0.6 percent to a two-week low, led
by a 2.3 percent fall in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. 
    However, Malaysia gained 0.4 percent, while Vietnam
 jumped 1.4 percent to a one-month high on rate cut hopes
and credit growth. 
    Indonesia edged up 0.2 percent to a one-week high.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.90        441.16       -0.06
 Singapore          3248.40       3269.13       -0.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1631.54       1625.46       +0.37
 Bangkok            1543.67       1568.25       -1.57
 Jakarta            4831.50       4822.63       +0.18
 Manila             6419.62       6426.25       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         487.04        480.48       +1.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.90        424.10       +3.96
 Singapore          3248.40       3167.08       +2.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1631.54       1688.95       -3.40
 Bangkok            1543.67       1391.93      +10.90
 Jakarta            4831.50       4316.69      +11.93
 Manila             6419.62       5812.73      +10.44
 Ho Chi Minh         487.04        413.73      +17.72
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

