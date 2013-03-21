FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover
#Asia
March 21, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Philippines and Singapore stocks
recovered on Thursday helped by a pick-up in Chinese factory
activity and a commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to its
aggressive stimulus stance, but others ended weaker weighed down
by a Cyprus bailout plan. 
    Singapore gained 0.6 percent, recovering from the
previous session's two week closing low, led by a 3.5 percent
jump in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and 0.8
percent rise in top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd. 
    The Philippines stock index ended 0.8 percent firmer,
snapping an eight-session falling streak led by a 3.2 percent
gain in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. 
    Vietnam, the region's best performer as well as its
smallest bourse, gained 1 percent to a one-month high on hopes
of an interest rate cut in the near future after the country's
two largest cities reported falling consumer prices.
 
    Thailand ended 0.9 percent weaker led by banks,
extending the loss to 4.4 percent this week, a day after Thai
baht hit a 16-year high. Krung Thai Bank PCL,
which fell 6.4 percent, dragged the overall index. 
    Indonesia ended 0.6 percent weaker led by
financials, while Malaysia edged down 0.05 percent,
despite a $19.44 million foreign inflow. 
    
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.92        440.70       +0.28
 Singapore          3267.65       3248.40       +0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1630.75       1631.54       -0.05
 Bangkok            1529.52       1543.67       -0.92
 Jakarta            4802.67       4831.50       -0.60
 Manila             6472.98       6419.62       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         491.79        487.04       +0.98
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.92        424.10       +4.20
 Singapore          3267.65       3167.08       +3.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1630.75       1688.95       -3.45
 Bangkok            1529.52       1391.93       +9.88
 Jakarta            4802.67       4316.69      +11.26
 Manila             6472.98       5812.73      +11.36
 Ho Chi Minh         491.79        413.73      +18.87
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
