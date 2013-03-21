SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover

March 21 (Reuters) - Philippines and Singapore stocks recovered on Thursday helped by a pick-up in Chinese factory activity and a commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to its aggressive stimulus stance, but others ended weaker weighed down by a Cyprus bailout plan. Singapore gained 0.6 percent, recovering from the previous session's two week closing low, led by a 3.5 percent jump in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and 0.8 percent rise in top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The Philippines stock index ended 0.8 percent firmer, snapping an eight-session falling streak led by a 3.2 percent gain in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. Vietnam, the region's best performer as well as its smallest bourse, gained 1 percent to a one-month high on hopes of an interest rate cut in the near future after the country's two largest cities reported falling consumer prices. Thailand ended 0.9 percent weaker led by banks, extending the loss to 4.4 percent this week, a day after Thai baht hit a 16-year high. Krung Thai Bank PCL, which fell 6.4 percent, dragged the overall index. Indonesia ended 0.6 percent weaker led by financials, while Malaysia edged down 0.05 percent, despite a $19.44 million foreign inflow. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.92 440.70 +0.28 Singapore 3267.65 3248.40 +0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1630.75 1631.54 -0.05 Bangkok 1529.52 1543.67 -0.92 Jakarta 4802.67 4831.50 -0.60 Manila 6472.98 6419.62 +0.83 Ho Chi Minh 491.79 487.04 +0.98 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.92 424.10 +4.20 Singapore 3267.65 3167.08 +3.18 Kuala Lumpur 1630.75 1688.95 -3.45 Bangkok 1529.52 1391.93 +9.88 Jakarta 4802.67 4316.69 +11.26 Manila 6472.98 5812.73 +11.36 Ho Chi Minh 491.79 413.73 +18.87 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.