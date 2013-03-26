FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week high
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 26, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose for a second
day on Tuesday as investors bought telecom stocks on strong
growth prospects while Indonesian shares climbed to their
two-week high amid expectations the parliament would approve a
new central bank governor.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines ended higher while Asia was steady amid
worries Cyprus's bailout could be a template applicable to
larger states that might get into difficulty. 
    Bangkok's SET index gained 1.3 percent to 1,544.03,
further recovering from last week's 7.5 percent loss, led by a 4
percent gain in telecoms shares such as Total Access
Communication and Advanced Info Service.
    CIMB analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul said a launch of 3G
service by telecom operators this year was fundamentally
positive for the sector.
    "Telecoms stocks are among good defensive plays in the event
of high market volatility. The sector has a growth story with 
high dividend payouts," he said.
    Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 0.9 percent at
4,842.52, hitting a two week intraday high of 4861.76 at one
point as market investors expected Finance Minister Agus
Martowardojo to win parliament's approval to become the next
head of the central bank.
    "I think parliament will approve Agus Marto as the Central
Bank Governor. The market should be positive, and at this point
the market has already reflected the outcome," said
Jakarta-based John Teja, director of Ciptadana Securities.
    The Indonesian rupiah turned slightly higher on
inflows to the country's stocks and bond markets, traders said.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.49        445.64       -0.26
 Singapore          3288.53       3267.48       +0.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1652.83       1643.89       +0.54
 Bangkok            1544.03       1523.95       +1.32
 Jakarta            4842.52       4799.66       +0.89
 Manila             6665.12       6597.59       +1.02
 Ho Chi Minh         489.46        493.57       -0.83
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.49        424.10       +4.81
 Singapore          3288.53       3167.08       +3.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1652.83       1688.95       -2.14
 Bangkok            1544.03       1391.93      +10.93
 Jakarta            4842.53       4316.69      +12.18
 Manila             6665.12       5812.73      +14.66
 Ho Chi Minh         489.46        413.73      +18.30
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         288,615,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      213,597,300          154,861,787      
 
 Bangkok            12,572,719           17,717,324      
 Jakarta         5,342,709,000        6,234,303,750    
 Manila                154,046              131,247    
 Ho Chi Minh            47,053               63,111

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.