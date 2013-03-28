FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new record high
March 28, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) - Thai stocks snapped their
three-day winning streak to fall on Thursday, as
weaker-than-expected exports data weighed on broader sentiment
while Indonesia rose for a third session, capping its biggest
quarterly gain in 2-1/2 years.
    The region saw trading volume falling short of its average
over the past 30 sessions as investors stayed at the sidelines
ahead of a market holiday and amid concerns about the impact of
a bailout of Cyprus. 
    Singapore and Indonesia will be shut on Friday, reopening on
Monday. Philippine stock market is closed on Thursday and Friday
for the Easter holidays, resuming on April 1. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) rose 0.3 percent to
a record close of 4,940.98, amid hopes that the new central bank
governor Agus Martowardojo would not make drastic changes to
monetary policy. 
    The JCI index ended its January-March quarter with a 14.5
percent gain, trailing a quarterly gain of 17.8 percent of the
Philippine main index. 
    In Bangkok, late selling sent the SET index 1 percent down
at 1,544.57, trimming some of a 5.5 percent gain over the past
three sessions. Investors cashed in recent gains on banking
shares such as Kasikornbank Pcl.
    "We saw foreign selling flows in morning session. It's
probably because of the weaker-than-expected exports data that
triggered selling by some trading portfolios," said an equities
trader at Tisco Securities.
    Thailand's exports fell 5.8 percent in February from a year
earlier due to tepid global demand. The median forecast in a
Reuters poll was for a year-on-year decline of only 0.15 percent
in exports in February. 

        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.71        447.71       -0.89
 Singapore          3308.10       3313.03       -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1674.04       1667.57       +0.39
 Bangkok            1544.57       1560.87       -1.04
 Jakarta            4940.98       4928.10       +0.26
 Manila              closed       6847.47         --
 Ho Chi Minh         490.67        491.26       -0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.71        424.10       +4.62
 Singapore          3308.10       3167.08       +4.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1674.04       1688.95       -0.88
 Bangkok            1544.57       1391.93      +10.97
 Jakarta            4940.48       4316.69      +14.45
 Manila              closed       5812.73      +17.80
 Ho Chi Minh         490.67        413.73      +18.60
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         272,558,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      209,024,900          161,029,200      
 
 Bangkok            14,933,029           17,566,420      
 Jakarta         4,708,994,500        6,426,011,200    
 Ho Chi Minh            45,819               61,693

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
