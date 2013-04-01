FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down in subdued trade; Vietnam bucks trend
April 1, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most down in subdued trade; Vietnam bucks trend

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Monday with Indonesia and the Philippines
coming off record highs amid subdued trading in the region as
some Asian markets were still closed for Easter holidays.
 
    After a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index 
finished down 0.07 percent at 4,937.57, erasing earlier gain
from an intraday record high of 4,953.39. The Philippine index
 eased 0.12 percent to 6,839.59.
    Philippine shares ended the first quarter at a record high
of 6,847.47 after the country won its first-ever investment
grade rating from Fitch Ratings, which analysts said could 
possibly attract more capital inflows.
    Fitch also revised Support Rating Floors of eight Philippine
banks after the sovereign upgrade. 
    Investors and analysts said any boost to local bonds, stocks
or the peso is likely to be mild for now. 
    Thailand's SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,549.55,
the worst performer on the day, led by PTT Pcl. Energy
stocks were broadly weak as global oil prices eased after
Chinese manufacturing data missed expectations. 
    Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
 jumped 3 percent to 505.81 as investors bought blue chips
on solid earnings in the first quarter. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.02        445.40       -0.31
 Singapore          3307.58       3308.10       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.61       1671.63       -0.24
 Bangkok            1549.55       1561.06       -0.74
 Jakarta            4937.57       4940.99       -0.07
 Manila             6839.59       6847.47       -0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         505.81        491.04       +3.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.02        424.10       +4.70 
 Singapore          3307.58       3167.08       +4.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.61       1688.95       -1.26
 Bangkok            1549.55       1391.93      +11.32
 Jakarta            4937.57       4316.69      +14.38
 Manila             6839.59       5812.73      +17.67
 Ho Chi Minh         505.81        413.73      +22.26
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         126,263,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      118,261,000          163,209,403      
 
 Bangkok             9,369,003           17,382,948      
 Jakarta         5,292,931,500        6,411,375,550    
 Manila                133,721              135,032    
 Ho Chi Minh            55,425               60,062

