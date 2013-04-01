SE Asia Stocks-Most down in subdued trade; Vietnam bucks trend

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Monday with Indonesia and the Philippines coming off record highs amid subdued trading in the region as some Asian markets were still closed for Easter holidays. After a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 0.07 percent at 4,937.57, erasing earlier gain from an intraday record high of 4,953.39. The Philippine index eased 0.12 percent to 6,839.59. Philippine shares ended the first quarter at a record high of 6,847.47 after the country won its first-ever investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings, which analysts said could possibly attract more capital inflows. Fitch also revised Support Rating Floors of eight Philippine banks after the sovereign upgrade. Investors and analysts said any boost to local bonds, stocks or the peso is likely to be mild for now. Thailand's SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,549.55, the worst performer on the day, led by PTT Pcl. Energy stocks were broadly weak as global oil prices eased after Chinese manufacturing data missed expectations. Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index jumped 3 percent to 505.81 as investors bought blue chips on solid earnings in the first quarter. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.02 445.40 -0.31 Singapore 3307.58 3308.10 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1667.61 1671.63 -0.24 Bangkok 1549.55 1561.06 -0.74 Jakarta 4937.57 4940.99 -0.07 Manila 6839.59 6847.47 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 505.81 491.04 +3.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.02 424.10 +4.70 Singapore 3307.58 3167.08 +4.44 Kuala Lumpur 1667.61 1688.95 -1.26 Bangkok 1549.55 1391.93 +11.32 Jakarta 4937.57 4316.69 +14.38 Manila 6839.59 5812.73 +17.67 Ho Chi Minh 505.81 413.73 +22.26 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 126,263,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 118,261,000 163,209,403 Bangkok 9,369,003 17,382,948 Jakarta 5,292,931,500 6,411,375,550 Manila 133,721 135,032 Ho Chi Minh 55,425 60,062