FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high; Philippine retreats
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 2, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high; Philippine retreats

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks climbed 1.04
percent on Tuesday, outperforming other Southeast Asian stocks,
amid expectations of a likely removal of political overhang,
while Philippine shares fell for a second day as investors
booked profits after the recent rally in large caps.
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index closed at 1,685, the
highest since January 15, with trading volumes more than double
the 30-day average. It was among Asia's worst performers this
year as election-related risks worried domestic investors.
    Banks were among actively traded stocks, with Malayan
Banking Bhd up 1.2 percent and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
 up 0.9 percent.
    Nomura Equity Research upgraded Malaysia banks to
'overweight', citing their underperformance compared with other
banks in the Southeast Asian region and a likely removal of
political overhang post the upcoming elections. 
    Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced bonuses for
the 40,000 employees of national oil firm Petronas, signalling a
long wait for a general election is nearly over as he seeks
last-minute support from the middle class. 
    Foreign investors bought a net 428.15 million ringgit
($138.39 million) in Malaysian stocks, the bourse data showed,
extending buying in April to a second straight session and after
buying shares worth $2.9 billion in the first quarter.
 
    Philippine index fell 1.3 percent to 6,748.43.
    Shares in SM Investments Corp, the biggest company
by market value, dropped 1.7 percent after an 8.4 percent rally
over the past two sessions when investors built up positions in
large caps after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country's sovereign
rating to investment grade. 
    After a rangebound session, Singapore's Straits Times Index
 edged up 0.3 percent while Thai SET index ended
nearly unchanged. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.4
percent to a new record close of 4,957.25.
    Vietnam's benchmark Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange VN Index
 rose for the third consecutive day, up 0.7 percent as
domestic and foreign funds bought blue chips on solid earnings
and in hopes of lower lending rates. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.49        444.03       +0.33
 Singapore          3317.59       3307.58       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.00       1667.61       +1.04
 Bangkok            1550.54       1549.55       +0.06
 Jakarta            4957.25       4937.57       +0.40
 Manila             6748.43       6839.59       -1.33
 Ho Chi Minh         509.43        505.81       +0.72
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.49        424.10       +5.04
 Singapore          3317.59       3167.08       +4.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.00       1688.95       -0.23
 Bangkok            1550.54       1391.93      +11.39
 Jakarta            4957.25       4316.69      +14.84
 Manila             6748.43       5812.73      +16.10
 Ho Chi Minh         509.43        413.73      +23.13
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         240,600,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      184,673,700          164,243,133      
 
 Bangkok            14,121,504           17,256,190      
 Jakarta         7,974,907,000        6,308,363,917    
 Manila                 80,152              135,693    
 Ho Chi Minh            70,264               59,595

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.