SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls to near 2-week lows
April 3, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls to near 2-week lows

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks recouped early
losses on Wednesday after late buying in beaten-down large caps
on expectations that an upcoming general election could help
lift political overhang, making the market more attractive to
risk averse investors.
    Kuala Lumpur Composite Index ended up 0.02 percent
at 1,685.40. It fell as much as 3.4 percent in early trade after
Prime Minister Najib Razak dissolved the parliament for what is
expected to be the country's most tightly-contested election.
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 392.45 million
ringgit ($127.09 million) on Wednesday while retail and local
institutions were net sellers, Malaysian bourse said.
    Shares in financial companied led the market rebound, with
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd up 1.2 percent after a 3.4
percent drop earlier, while government-linked stocks lost,
including national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd
.
    Policy uncertainty has left a visible dent on investors'
confidence, as Razak prepares for the most closely contested
general election his coalition will face in its 56-year rule.
 
    "I think the anxieties are quite real, the reaction (to the
announcement) has been quite drastic," said Lee Cheng Hooi, the
head of retail research in Kuala Lumpur-based Maybank Investment
Bank.
    Lee said the stock market may see some instability before
settling lower when the elections are finally held later this
month.
    Other Southeast Asian stocks finished mixed, mostly coming
off their day's highs as Asian shares drifted lower as investors
waited for news on the U.S. economy. 
    Thai SET index closed down 2 percent at a near
two-week low of 1,520.52. Property shares such as Quality Houses
Pcl were among the worst hit after the Bank of Thailand
said it was concerned about rising property prices.
    Seamico Securities' Head of Research Thanomsak
Saharattanachati attributed the market fall to a technical-led
selling and a holiday season in April.
    "Market was on guard against the comment by BoT on property
prices. There's also a stop loss placed after the index breached
1,540 level today largely because investors cut positions ahead
of long holidays this month," he said.
    Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 2.75 percent as expected on Wednesday and
reiterated it was concerned about credit growth and potential
asset bubbles. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.26        445.48       -0.50
 Singapore          3321.77       3317.59       +0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.40       1685.00       +0.02
 Bangkok            1520.52       1550.54       -1.94
 Jakarta            4981.47       4957.25       +0.49
 Manila             6815.30       6748.43       +0.99
 Ho Chi Minh         505.93        509.43       -0.69
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.26        424.10       +4.52
 Singapore          3321.77       3167.08       +4.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.40       1688.95       -0.21
 Bangkok            1520.52       1391.93       +9.24
 Jakarta            4981.47       4316.69      +15.40
 Manila             6815.30       5812.73      +17.25
 Ho Chi Minh         505.93        413.73      +22.29
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         375,951,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      279,277,500          166,681,550      
 
 Bangkok            16,145,685           17,108,950      
 Jakarta         7,076,478,000        6,350,307,317    
 Manila                 98,724              133,375    
 Ho Chi Minh            57,121               58,455

