SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls to near 2-week lows

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks recouped early losses on Wednesday after late buying in beaten-down large caps on expectations that an upcoming general election could help lift political overhang, making the market more attractive to risk averse investors. Kuala Lumpur Composite Index ended up 0.02 percent at 1,685.40. It fell as much as 3.4 percent in early trade after Prime Minister Najib Razak dissolved the parliament for what is expected to be the country's most tightly-contested election. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 392.45 million ringgit ($127.09 million) on Wednesday while retail and local institutions were net sellers, Malaysian bourse said. Shares in financial companied led the market rebound, with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd up 1.2 percent after a 3.4 percent drop earlier, while government-linked stocks lost, including national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd . Policy uncertainty has left a visible dent on investors' confidence, as Razak prepares for the most closely contested general election his coalition will face in its 56-year rule. "I think the anxieties are quite real, the reaction (to the announcement) has been quite drastic," said Lee Cheng Hooi, the head of retail research in Kuala Lumpur-based Maybank Investment Bank. Lee said the stock market may see some instability before settling lower when the elections are finally held later this month. Other Southeast Asian stocks finished mixed, mostly coming off their day's highs as Asian shares drifted lower as investors waited for news on the U.S. economy. Thai SET index closed down 2 percent at a near two-week low of 1,520.52. Property shares such as Quality Houses Pcl were among the worst hit after the Bank of Thailand said it was concerned about rising property prices. Seamico Securities' Head of Research Thanomsak Saharattanachati attributed the market fall to a technical-led selling and a holiday season in April. "Market was on guard against the comment by BoT on property prices. There's also a stop loss placed after the index breached 1,540 level today largely because investors cut positions ahead of long holidays this month," he said. Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.75 percent as expected on Wednesday and reiterated it was concerned about credit growth and potential asset bubbles. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.26 445.48 -0.50 Singapore 3321.77 3317.59 +0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1685.40 1685.00 +0.02 Bangkok 1520.52 1550.54 -1.94 Jakarta 4981.47 4957.25 +0.49 Manila 6815.30 6748.43 +0.99 Ho Chi Minh 505.93 509.43 -0.69 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.26 424.10 +4.52 Singapore 3321.77 3167.08 +4.88 Kuala Lumpur 1685.40 1688.95 -0.21 Bangkok 1520.52 1391.93 +9.24 Jakarta 4981.47 4316.69 +15.40 Manila 6815.30 5812.73 +17.25 Ho Chi Minh 505.93 413.73 +22.29 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 375,951,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 279,277,500 166,681,550 Bangkok 16,145,685 17,108,950 Jakarta 7,076,478,000 6,350,307,317 Manila 98,724 133,375 Ho Chi Minh 57,121 58,455