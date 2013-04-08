FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta at 2-wk low
April 8, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta at 2-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker
on Monday with Singapore and Indonesia falling to their two-week
lows led by financials as weak U.S. job data and concerns over
Europe dented investors' appetite for risky assets.
    Banking stocks dragged the Indonesia index 0.6
percent down, while Singapore ended 0.5 percent weaker,
both closing at their two-week lows. Malaysia also edged
down 0.04 percent. 
    "Worries over possible risks from the United States after
the weak job data and Europe are the reasons for the fall," said
Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. 
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore's largest
lender, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd 
fell 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, while Indonesia's
Bank Central Asia Tbk PT dropped 3.2 percent. 
    In Singapore, Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP)
, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, jumped 3
percent after Japanese stocks soared. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam gained 0.8 percent led by
blue chips and the Philippines edged up 0.1 percent. 
    The Thailand stock market, which fell 2.6 percent on
Friday, was closed for a holiday on Monday. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.18        441.10       -0.21
 Singapore          3284.61       3299.78       -0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.99       1688.65       -0.04
 Bangkok               -          1489.53         -  
 Jakarta            4897.52       4926.07       -0.58
 Manila             6732.22       6727.14       +0.08
 Ho Chi Minh         506.66        502.58       +0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.18        424.10       +3.79
 Singapore          3284.61       3167.08       +3.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.99       1688.95       -0.06
 Bangkok            1489.53       1391.93       +7.01
 Jakarta            4897.52       4316.69      +13.46
 Manila             6732.22       5812.73      +15.82
 Ho Chi Minh         506.66        413.73      +22.46
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

