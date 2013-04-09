FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after solid start to US earnings, Malaysia at 3-mth high
April 9, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after solid start to US earnings, Malaysia at 3-mth high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on
Tuesday with Malaysia edging up to a three-month high as a solid
start to the United States earnings season helped boost investor
sentiment. 
    Malaysia edged up 0.1 percent to hit a near
three-month closing high with a $36.53 million foreign inflow. 
    Singapore gained 0.4 percent, led by a 1.4 percent
rise in Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd. 
    An increase in quarterly profit of Alcoa Inc helped
boost sentiment, easing concerns about U.S. corporate results in
the first three months of 2013. 
    Indonesian stocks edged up 0.04 percent, recovering
from their two-week lows.
    Nomura Equity Research said on Tuesday a correction is
likely in Indonesian stocks in the second quarter of 2013
following an expected softness in first quarter earnings due to
cost and competition pressures. 
    Vietnam, the region's best performer so far this
year, gained 0.8 percent as funds added blue chips. 
    Bucking the trend, Thailand stock market ended 1.3
percent weaker, but the head of its bourse said buying would
return after Songkran holiday from April 13-16. 
    "Investors should not be too concerned with the market
weakness. After Songkran holiday, I expect investors to resume
buying again,"  The stock exchange of Thailand president
Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters on Tuesday. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.84        440.34       +0.34
 Singapore          3296.57       3284.61       +0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.27       1687.99       +0.14
 Bangkok            1470.72       1489.53       -1.26
 Jakarta            4899.59       4897.52       +0.04
 Manila                -          6732.22         -  
 Ho Chi Minh         510.49        506.66       +0.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.84        424.10       +4.18
 Singapore          3296.57       3167.08       +4.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.27       1688.95       +0.08
 Bangkok            1470.72       1391.93       +5.66
 Jakarta            4899.59       4316.69      +13.50
 Manila             6732.22       5812.73      +15.82
 Ho Chi Minh         510.49        413.73      +23.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

