SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after solid start to US earnings, Malaysia at 3-mth high

April 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on Tuesday with Malaysia edging up to a three-month high as a solid start to the United States earnings season helped boost investor sentiment. Malaysia edged up 0.1 percent to hit a near three-month closing high with a $36.53 million foreign inflow. Singapore gained 0.4 percent, led by a 1.4 percent rise in Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. An increase in quarterly profit of Alcoa Inc helped boost sentiment, easing concerns about U.S. corporate results in the first three months of 2013. Indonesian stocks edged up 0.04 percent, recovering from their two-week lows. Nomura Equity Research said on Tuesday a correction is likely in Indonesian stocks in the second quarter of 2013 following an expected softness in first quarter earnings due to cost and competition pressures. Vietnam, the region's best performer so far this year, gained 0.8 percent as funds added blue chips. Bucking the trend, Thailand stock market ended 1.3 percent weaker, but the head of its bourse said buying would return after Songkran holiday from April 13-16. "Investors should not be too concerned with the market weakness. After Songkran holiday, I expect investors to resume buying again," The stock exchange of Thailand president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.84 440.34 +0.34 Singapore 3296.57 3284.61 +0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1690.27 1687.99 +0.14 Bangkok 1470.72 1489.53 -1.26 Jakarta 4899.59 4897.52 +0.04 Manila - 6732.22 - Ho Chi Minh 510.49 506.66 +0.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.84 424.10 +4.18 Singapore 3296.57 3167.08 +4.09 Kuala Lumpur 1690.27 1688.95 +0.08 Bangkok 1470.72 1391.93 +5.66 Jakarta 4899.59 4316.69 +13.50 Manila 6732.22 5812.73 +15.82 Ho Chi Minh 510.49 413.73 +23.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.