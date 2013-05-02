FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia
May 2, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares which retreated on weak Chinese manufacturing data that raised doubts about the health of the global economy.

The broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.32 percent, its steepest fall in 5 weeks, after Standard & Poor’s downgraded its outlook for Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating to “stable” from “positive”, citing concerns over stalling reforms.

The Straits Times Index gained 1.02 percent, with DBS Group Holdings rising over 4 percent, its biggest daily gain in more than three years after posting a record profit for the first quarter.

