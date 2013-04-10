FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia hits record close on foreign inflows
#Asia
April 10, 2013 / 10:50 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia hits record close on foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks hit a record closing
high on Wednesday, helped by strong foreign inflows while
Chinese trade data also boosted investor sentiment. 
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to
hit a record closing high of 1,696.20, led by a 2.4 percent gain
in the country's largest mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd
. 
    It enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $52.89 million on
Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net offshore inflow to
$3.5 billion. 
    Foreign buying has been robust in Malaysian stocks this year
on hopes that an upcoming general election could help lift
political overhang, making the market more attractive to risk
averse investors.
    The Philippines, the second best performer in the
region, rose 1.2 percent to a one-week high, led by holding
firms. HSBC in its second quarter strategy report maintained its
'underweight' rating on the Philippines, which is seen as one of
the world's most expensive equity markets. 
    HSBC upgraded Singapore to 'overweight', raised Thailand to
'neutral', and reiterated its 'overweight' rating on Indonesia.
 
    Thailand stocks jumped 1.3 percent, recovering from
a two-and-a-half month low, after losing 3.9 percent in the
previous two sessions. 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore edged down 0.1
percent, Indonesia fell 0.45 percent and Vietnam 
lost 2.7 percent. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.11        441.87       +0.96
 Singapore          3293.25       3296.57       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1696.20       1690.27       +0.35
 Bangkok            1490.25       1470.72       +1.33
 Jakarta            4877.48       4899.59       -0.45
 Manila             6815.84       6732.22       +1.24
 Ho Chi Minh         496.50        510.49       -2.74
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.11        424.10       +5.19
 Singapore          3293.25       3167.08       +3.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1696.20       1688.95       +0.43
 Bangkok            1490.25       1391.93       +7.06
 Jakarta            4877.48       4316.69      +12.99
 Manila             6815.84       5812.73      +17.26
 Ho Chi Minh         496.50        413.73      +20.01
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
