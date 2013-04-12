FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thai benchmark stock index hit
a one-week high on Friday after the Bank of Thailand raised its
2013 economic growth forecast, while Malaysia's main index
slipped into negative territory after institutional-led selling.
    Most other Southeast Asian stock markets finished off their
day's highs, tracking Asian shares which retreated after recent
gains. 
    Bangkok's SET index rose 0.7 percent to 1,527.32,
the highest close since April 4. Demand for dividend-yielding
stocks sent top mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl
 to a record close of 257 baht, up 5.8 percent.
    Thailand's central bank raised its 2013 economic growth
forecast to 5.1 percent from 4.9 percent on Friday.
 
    The SET index outperformed the region on the week, up 2.5
percent, slightly ahead of the Philippines' 2.4 percent.
Philippine index ended the week at a record closing high of
6,891.43, led by big caps such as SM Investments Corp.
    Trading volume of Thai stock market halved the full day
average over the past 30 sessions ahead of a four-day weekend.
The exchange will be closed on April 15-16 for holidays,
reopening on April 17.
    Malaysia's main index fell 0.5 percent to 1,698.53,
with local institutions selling a net 253 million ringgit
($83.36 million) while foreign investors buying a net 223
million ringgit ($73.48 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Foreign investors are increasingly upbeat on Malaysian
equities in the run-up to the country's election on May 5.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.23        448.95       -0.83
 Singapore          3294.19       3308.80       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1698.53       1707.04       -0.50
 Bangkok            1527.32       1516.81       +0.69
 Jakarta            4937.21       4924.26       +0.26
 Manila             6891.43       6831.74       +0.87
 Ho Chi Minh         494.27        504.07       -1.94
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.23        424.10       +4.98
 Singapore          3294.19       3167.08       +4.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1698.53       1688.95       +0.57
 Bangkok            1527.32       1391.93       +9.73
 Jakarta            4937.21       4316.69      +14.37
 Manila             6891.43       5812.73      +18.56
 Ho Chi Minh         494.27        413.73      +19.47
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         204,175,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      153,357,600          170,738,833      
 
 Bangkok             7,468,579           16,636,914      
 Jakarta         4,212,162,000        5,757,337,133    
 Manila                 73,981              118,435    
 Ho Chi Minh            52,308               52,279

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.