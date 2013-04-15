FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead
April 15, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed down on Monday on concerns over the U.S. economic outlook
and weaker-than-expected Chinese data, with Indonesian and
Philippine shares falling more than 0.7 percent. 
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 0.95 percent. 
    The World Bank slightly scaled back its 2013 growth
forecasts for emerging East Asia and warned about possible
over-heating in the region's larger economies, but the global
lender said the Bank of Japan's sweeping monetary expansion
should provide a fillip to developing countries. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.86 percent to
4,894.59, led by banking stocks such as Bank Central Asia
 and Bank Mandiri. Philippine stocks 
slid 0.78 percent.     
    Malaysia stocks ended nearly flat, while the Straits
Times Index was down 0.3 percent with media and
property firm Singapore Press Holdings Ltd as the
worst performer.
    The Thai market was closed for a holiday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.15        445.23       -0.43
 Singapore          3284.37       3294.19       -0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.77       1698.53       -0.04
 Bangkok            1527.32       1527.32       +0.00
 Jakarta            4894.59       4937.21       -0.86
 Manila             6837.77       6891.43       -0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         480.02        494.27       -2.88
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.15        424.10       +4.49
 Singapore          3284.37       3167.08       -3.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.77       1688.95       +0.52
 Bangkok            1527.32       1391.93       +9.73
 Jakarta            4894.59       4316.69      +13.39
 Manila             6837.77       5812.73      +17.63
 Ho Chi Minh         480.02        413.73      +16.02
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

