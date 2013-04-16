FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
April 16, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on growth hopes; Jakarta leads

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Most of Southeast Asian markets ended
firmer on Tuesday, led by Indonesia and Thailand as hopes over
the region's economic growth in the face of a slowdown in
Chinese economy helped investors to acquire risky assets. 
    Overall stock indexes in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and
the Philippines are hovering at their near peak, but investor
appetite for the region's stocks still remained robust.
    HSBC Global Research in a note said weaker-than-expected
Chinese economic data will have lesser impact of the ASEAN
economies including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the
Philippines and Vietnam. 
    "Here, the main growth driver at the moment is local demand,
supported by a strong leverage cycle and, in the cases of
Malaysia and Thailand, generous fiscal policy," it said.
    "To be sure, exports of raw materials to China play a role
for Malaysia and Indonesia, but a marginal slowing of these is
likely to be offset by the monetary stimulus recently provided
by the Bank of Japan."
    Jakarta's Composite index jumped more than 1 percent
to close at its highest since April 3, when the index hit a
record closing high, while Malaysia ended up 0.2 percent
to a near one-week peak, helped by $81.84 million net foreign
inflow. 
    Thailand gained 0.7 percent to its highest since
April 2, while Singapore edged up 0.2 percent. 
    Economists have argued that markets were ripe for some
correction after recent rallies, but have been taken aback by
the sudden plunge in commodities, triggered by weak data from
China and the United States that have sparked fresh concerns
about the strength of economic recovery.
    On Monday, the price of gold bullion tumbled another $125
per ounce in its biggest-ever daily loss, and its 9 percent loss
was the biggest since 1983. 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines, the region's best
performer with 16.8 percent gain for this year, lost 0.8 percent
and Vietnam eased 0.4 percent on concerns over
macroeconomy, margin calls and losses in global markets.
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.00        443.12       +0.42
 Singapore          3291.58       3284.37       +0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1700.53       1697.77       +0.16
 Bangkok            1527.32       1516.81       +0.69
 Jakarta            4945.25       4894.59       +1.04
 Manila             6786.33       6837.77       -0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         478.07        480.02       -0.41
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.00        424.10       +4.93
 Singapore          3291.58       3167.08       +3.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1700.53       1688.95       +0.69
 Bangkok            1527.32       1391.93       +9.73
 Jakarta            4945.25       4316.69      +14.56
 Manila             6786.33       5812.73      +16.75
 Ho Chi Minh         478.07        413.73      +15.55
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

