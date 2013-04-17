FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares pull Thai index down
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 10:55 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares pull Thai index down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Wednesday with Malaysia and Indonesia hitting a new
high on strong earnings, but Thai stocks underperformed due to
selling in energy shares. 
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to
close at a record high of 1,710.97. Jakarta's Composite Index
 extended its gain for a second session, climbing 1.1
percent to 4,998.65, above a record 4,981.46 set on April 3.
    Shares in power utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, the
most actively traded on Malaysian bourse, jumped 3.9 percent
ahead of its results due on Thursday. 
    Indonesia's telecom provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
 rose as much as 6.4 percent after its mobile unit
posted strong quarterly results. 
    In Singapore, shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd 
outperformed the broader market, climbing 1.2 percent 
after it posted its largest quarterly profit since the 2008
financial crisis. 
    Thai SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,521.53. Energy
shares dropped 1.4 percent as falling global oil prices
concerned investors of possible weak earnings for April-June
quarter, a strategist at Tisco Securities said.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.26        445.31       +0.44
 Singapore          3291.46       3291.58        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.97       1700.53       +0.61
 Bangkok            1521.53       1527.32       -0.38
 Jakarta            4998.65       4945.25       +1.08
 Manila             6850.26       6786.33       +0.94
 Ho Chi Minh         483.99        478.07       +1.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.26        424.10       +5.46
 Singapore          3291.46       3167.08       +3.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.97       1688.95       +1.30
 Bangkok            1521.53       1391.93       +9.31
 Jakarta            4998.65       4316.69      +15.80
 Manila             6850.26       5812.73      +17.85
 Ho Chi Minh         483.99        413.73      +16.98
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         319,623,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      191,076,500          167,224,727      
 
 Bangkok             8,259,074           16,492,761      
 Jakarta         3,856,482,000        5,495,580,000    
 Manila                 97,952              112,669    
 Ho Chi Minh            30,050               51,448

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.