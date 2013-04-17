SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares pull Thai index down

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks gained on Wednesday with Malaysia and Indonesia hitting a new high on strong earnings, but Thai stocks underperformed due to selling in energy shares. Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to close at a record high of 1,710.97. Jakarta's Composite Index extended its gain for a second session, climbing 1.1 percent to 4,998.65, above a record 4,981.46 set on April 3. Shares in power utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, the most actively traded on Malaysian bourse, jumped 3.9 percent ahead of its results due on Thursday. Indonesia's telecom provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose as much as 6.4 percent after its mobile unit posted strong quarterly results. In Singapore, shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd outperformed the broader market, climbing 1.2 percent after it posted its largest quarterly profit since the 2008 financial crisis. Thai SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,521.53. Energy shares dropped 1.4 percent as falling global oil prices concerned investors of possible weak earnings for April-June quarter, a strategist at Tisco Securities said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.26 445.31 +0.44 Singapore 3291.46 3291.58 0.00 Kuala Lumpur 1710.97 1700.53 +0.61 Bangkok 1521.53 1527.32 -0.38 Jakarta 4998.65 4945.25 +1.08 Manila 6850.26 6786.33 +0.94 Ho Chi Minh 483.99 478.07 +1.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.26 424.10 +5.46 Singapore 3291.46 3167.08 +3.93 Kuala Lumpur 1710.97 1688.95 +1.30 Bangkok 1521.53 1391.93 +9.31 Jakarta 4998.65 4316.69 +15.80 Manila 6850.26 5812.73 +17.85 Ho Chi Minh 483.99 413.73 +16.98 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 319,623,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 191,076,500 167,224,727 Bangkok 8,259,074 16,492,761 Jakarta 3,856,482,000 5,495,580,000 Manila 97,952 112,669 Ho Chi Minh 30,050 51,448