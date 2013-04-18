FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta sets record on mid-cap rally; Malaysia retreats
April 18, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta sets record on mid-cap rally; Malaysia retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly
edged higher on Thursday, with a rally in mid-cap shares sending
Indonesia's main index to a record peak while Thai stocks
crawled higher to a two-week closing high after a lacklustre
session.
    Share markets in the region saw a rangebound session as
Asian shares pulled lower amid concerns over global growth and
weak demand. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at
5,012.64, setting an all-time high for a second straight
session. Bangkok's SET index gained 0.5 percent at
1,529.76, reversing Wednesday's loss.
    Jakarta saw strong trade in mid-cap companies' stocks, led
by an 8.4 percent surge in oil and gas firm Energi Mega Persada
 and Lippo-controlled investment holding company 
Multipolar Tbk which soared 11.3
percent. 
    Buying interest in Thailand's mid-cap banks were strong as
they kicked off a reporting season for January-March quarter.
TMB Bank Pcl gained almost 4 percent after it reported
a better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. 
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index slipped into negative
territory, closing down 0.3 percent at 1,706.26 after setting a
record high of 1,710.97 on Wednesday. Vietnam dropped 2.2
percent amid weak corporate performance. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.64        446.75       -0.02
 Singapore          3296.37       3291.46       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.26       1710.97       -0.28
 Bangkok            1529.76       1521.53       +0.54
 Jakarta            5012.63       4998.65       +0.28
 Manila             6857.48       6850.26       +0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         473.21        483.99       -2.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.64        424.10       +5.31
 Singapore          3296.37       3167.08       +4.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.26       1688.95       +1.02
 Bangkok            1529.76       1391.93       +9.90
 Jakarta            5012.63       4316.69      +16.12
 Manila             6857.48       5812.73      +17.97
 Ho Chi Minh         473.21        413.73      +14.38
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         390,284,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      134,414,500          168,168,687      
 
 Bangkok             6,761,706           16,324,949      
 Jakarta         5,291,298,500        5,437,519,767    
 Manila                159,434              110,256    
 Ho Chi Minh            38,516               51,264

