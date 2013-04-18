SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta sets record on mid-cap rally; Malaysia retreats

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly edged higher on Thursday, with a rally in mid-cap shares sending Indonesia's main index to a record peak while Thai stocks crawled higher to a two-week closing high after a lacklustre session. Share markets in the region saw a rangebound session as Asian shares pulled lower amid concerns over global growth and weak demand. Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 5,012.64, setting an all-time high for a second straight session. Bangkok's SET index gained 0.5 percent at 1,529.76, reversing Wednesday's loss. Jakarta saw strong trade in mid-cap companies' stocks, led by an 8.4 percent surge in oil and gas firm Energi Mega Persada and Lippo-controlled investment holding company Multipolar Tbk which soared 11.3 percent. Buying interest in Thailand's mid-cap banks were strong as they kicked off a reporting season for January-March quarter. TMB Bank Pcl gained almost 4 percent after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index slipped into negative territory, closing down 0.3 percent at 1,706.26 after setting a record high of 1,710.97 on Wednesday. Vietnam dropped 2.2 percent amid weak corporate performance. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.64 446.75 -0.02 Singapore 3296.37 3291.46 +0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1706.26 1710.97 -0.28 Bangkok 1529.76 1521.53 +0.54 Jakarta 5012.63 4998.65 +0.28 Manila 6857.48 6850.26 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 473.21 483.99 -2.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.64 424.10 +5.31 Singapore 3296.37 3167.08 +4.08 Kuala Lumpur 1706.26 1688.95 +1.02 Bangkok 1529.76 1391.93 +9.90 Jakarta 5012.63 4316.69 +16.12 Manila 6857.48 5812.73 +17.97 Ho Chi Minh 473.21 413.73 +14.38 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 390,284,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 134,414,500 168,168,687 Bangkok 6,761,706 16,324,949 Jakarta 5,291,298,500 5,437,519,767 Manila 159,434 110,256 Ho Chi Minh 38,516 51,264