SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index hit an all-time closing high while Thai benchmark index rose for a second session on Friday after banks such as BDO Unibank Inc and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl reported strong quarterly earnings. Philippine Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent to 6,957.10, surpassing its previous record close of 6,891.43 on April 12. It was up nearly 1 percent on the week, ranking third after Indonesia's 1.2 percent gain and Thailand's 1.19 percent. Manila stock exchange posted foreign inflows for a fourth consecutive week. According to Thomson Reuters data, foreign investors have bought Philippine shares worth $113 million so far in the week to Thursday. In Bangkok, late buying in banking shares sent Thai SET index 1 percent up at 1,545.46. Siam Commercial Bank jumped 4 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected January-March quarter earnings. Bangkok Bank Pcl gained 1.6 percent ahead of its quarterly results. After market close, it reported a 7.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, above analysts' forecasts. Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth $26.33 million on Friday after selling shares worth $33 million on the previous session, exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.01 446.78 +0.50 Singapore 3294.05 3296.37 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1706.28 1706.26 0.00 Bangkok 1545.46 1529.76 +1.03 Jakarta 4998.46 5012.64 -0.28 Manila 6957.10 6857.48 +1.45 Ho Chi Minh closed 483.99 -- Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.01 424.10 +5.87 Singapore 3294.05 3167.08 +4.01 Kuala Lumpur 1706.28 1688.95 +1.03 Bangkok 1545.46 1391.93 +11.03 Jakarta 4998.46 4316.69 +15.79 Manila 6957.10 5812.73 +19.69 Ho Chi Minh -- 413.73 +14.38 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 301,199,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 127,681,100 168,483,640 Bangkok 9,926,643 16,126,603 Jakarta 5,392,701,500 5,419,637,183 Manila 106,996 110,512