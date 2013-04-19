FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings
April 19, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index hit
an all-time closing high while Thai benchmark index rose for a
second session on Friday after banks such as BDO Unibank Inc
 and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl reported strong
quarterly earnings.
    Philippine Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent to
6,957.10, surpassing its previous record close of 6,891.43 on
April 12. It was up nearly 1 percent on the week, ranking third
after Indonesia's 1.2 percent gain and Thailand's 1.19 percent.
    Manila stock exchange posted foreign inflows for a fourth
consecutive week. According to Thomson Reuters data, foreign
investors have bought Philippine shares worth $113 million so
far in the week to Thursday.
    In Bangkok, late buying in banking shares sent Thai SET
index 1 percent up at 1,545.46. Siam Commercial Bank
jumped 4 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected
January-March quarter earnings.
    Bangkok Bank Pcl gained 1.6 percent ahead of its
quarterly results. After market close, it reported a 7.8 percent
rise in quarterly net profit, above analysts' forecasts.
 
    Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth $26.33 million on
Friday after selling shares worth $33 million on the previous
session, exchange data showed.
           
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.01        446.78       +0.50
 Singapore          3294.05       3296.37       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.28       1706.26        0.00
 Bangkok            1545.46       1529.76       +1.03
 Jakarta            4998.46       5012.64       -0.28  
 Manila             6957.10       6857.48       +1.45
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        483.99         --  
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.01        424.10       +5.87
 Singapore          3294.05       3167.08       +4.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.28       1688.95       +1.03
 Bangkok            1545.46       1391.93      +11.03
 Jakarta            4998.46       4316.69      +15.79
 Manila             6957.10       5812.73      +19.69
 Ho Chi Minh           --          413.73      +14.38
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         301,199,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      127,681,100          168,483,640      
 
 Bangkok             9,926,643           16,126,603      
 Jakarta         5,392,701,500        5,419,637,183    
 Manila                106,996              110,512

