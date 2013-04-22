FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1
April 22, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine main share
index rallied to an all-time closing high for a second straight
session on Monday while most other Southeast Asian stocks ended
in the positive territory, as market players selectively bought
shares in blue-chip firms in a reporting season.
    Broad buying interest was generally weak as Asia remained
wary of global growth prospects. 
    The Philippine index jumped 2.4 percent, its biggest
in almost a month, to 7,120.48, above Friday's record of
6,957.10. BDO Unibank Inc extended its gain for a
second session, up 2.6 percent after strong quarterly results.
 
    Bangkok's SET index finished up 0.9 percent at a
three-week high of 1,559.10, helped by steady gains among
banking shares which reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results. 
    The region's weak spot Vietnam fell 1 percent to a
six-week low of 468.43, extending last week's 4.3 percent drop,
amid concerns about slowing consumer demand and cash flow at
property firms. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.60        448.99       +0.14
 Singapore          3308.92       3294.05       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.68       1706.28       +0.02
 Bangkok            1559.10       1545.46       +0.88
 Jakarta            4996.92       4998.46       -0.03
 Manila             7120.48       6957.10       +2.35
 Ho Chi Minh         468.43        473.21       -1.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.60        424.10       +6.01
 Singapore          3308.92       3167.08       +4.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.68       1688.95       +1.05
 Bangkok            1559.10       1391.93      +12.01
 Jakarta            4996.92       4316.69      +15.76
 Manila             7120.48       5812.73      +22.50
 Ho Chi Minh         468.43        413.73      +13.22
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         244,613,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      111,060,400          167,805,557      
 
 Bangkok            10,060,478           16,084,206      
 Jakarta         4,019,656,500        5,357,893,367    
 Manila                 88,102              107,456    
 Ho Chi Minh            39,686               50,983

