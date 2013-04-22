SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine main share index rallied to an all-time closing high for a second straight session on Monday while most other Southeast Asian stocks ended in the positive territory, as market players selectively bought shares in blue-chip firms in a reporting season. Broad buying interest was generally weak as Asia remained wary of global growth prospects. The Philippine index jumped 2.4 percent, its biggest in almost a month, to 7,120.48, above Friday's record of 6,957.10. BDO Unibank Inc extended its gain for a second session, up 2.6 percent after strong quarterly results. Bangkok's SET index finished up 0.9 percent at a three-week high of 1,559.10, helped by steady gains among banking shares which reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. The region's weak spot Vietnam fell 1 percent to a six-week low of 468.43, extending last week's 4.3 percent drop, amid concerns about slowing consumer demand and cash flow at property firms. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.60 448.99 +0.14 Singapore 3308.92 3294.05 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1706.68 1706.28 +0.02 Bangkok 1559.10 1545.46 +0.88 Jakarta 4996.92 4998.46 -0.03 Manila 7120.48 6957.10 +2.35 Ho Chi Minh 468.43 473.21 -1.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.60 424.10 +6.01 Singapore 3308.92 3167.08 +4.48 Kuala Lumpur 1706.68 1688.95 +1.05 Bangkok 1559.10 1391.93 +12.01 Jakarta 4996.92 4316.69 +15.76 Manila 7120.48 5812.73 +22.50 Ho Chi Minh 468.43 413.73 +13.22 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,613,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 111,060,400 167,805,557 Bangkok 10,060,478 16,084,206 Jakarta 4,019,656,500 5,357,893,367 Manila 88,102 107,456 Ho Chi Minh 39,686 50,983