SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global prospects
April 23, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks dropped
nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day fall since
June 2012, while most other Southeast Asian stocks pulled lower
as concerns over global growth prospects weighed on Asia,
prompting selling in large caps.
    Asian shares and other more risky assets fell after data
revealed a slowdown in business activity in Germany and China in
April. 
    The Philippine Composite Index, the worst performer
on the day, closed down 1.9 percent at 6,982.36 as index
heavyweights such as SM Investments Corp dropped after a
recent rally. The index hit a record high close of 7,120.48 on
Monday.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia
 hovered around one-week lows as investors sold recent
gainers such as Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
 and Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd..
    Thai stocks was down 0.6 percent, ending three
consecutive sessions of gains. Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl
 led the decliners after the state-run bank posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.49        449.89       -1.20
 Singapore          3284.35       3308.92       -0.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1700.39       1706.68       -0.37
 Bangkok            1549.35       1559.10       -0.63
 Jakarta            4975.33       4996.92       -0.43
 Manila             6982.36       7120.48       -1.94
 Ho Chi Minh         473.69        468.43       +1.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.49        424.10       +4.81
 Singapore          3284.35       3167.08       +3.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1700.39       1688.95       +0.68
 Bangkok            1549.35       1391.93      +11.31
 Jakarta            4975.33       4316.69      +15.26
 Manila             6982.36       5812.73      +20.12
 Ho Chi Minh         473.69        413.73      +14.49
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         271,460,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      133,607,600          166,296,273      
 
 Bangkok             9,965,372           16,038,760      
 Jakarta         3,793,978,000        5,282,433,333    
 Manila                163,059              103,585    
 Ho Chi Minh            34,007               51,247

