SE Asia Stocks-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam Makro surges after deal
April 24, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam Makro surges after deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
edged higher on Wednesday, tracking global equities and led by
large caps such as Singapore DBS Group Holdings Ltd 
while Thai Siam Makro Pcl rallied on an acquisition
deal.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 1.2
percent at 3,322.71, the highest close since January 2008.
Jakarta's Composite index was up 0.7 percent at
5,011.61, near last week's record finish of 5,012.64.
    After a rangebound session, the Thai SET index 
posted a modest 0.3 percent gain at 1,553.85. Shares in cash and
carry wholesaler Siam Makro surged 11 percent when trade resumed
after CP All Pcl offered to buy the company at a
premium.
    CP All shares were down 10.3 percent. 
    Among weak spots, the Philippine main index inched
down 0.1 percent to 6,972.69, with selling hitting recent
gainers such as BDO Unibank Inc.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.71        444.64       +0.69
 Singapore          3322.71       3284.35       +1.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.35       1700.39       +0.41 
 Bangkok            1553.85       1549.35       +0.29
 Jakarta            5011.61       4975.33       +0.73
 Manila             6972.69       6982.36       -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         472.89        473.69       -0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.71        424.10       +5.57
 Singapore          3322.71       3167.08       +4.91
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.35       1688.95       +1.09
 Bangkok            1553.85       1391.93      +11.63
 Jakarta            5011.61       4316.69      +16.10
 Manila             6972.69       5812.73      +19.96
 Ho Chi Minh         472.89        413.73      +14.30
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         297,804,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      133,237,800          165,759,597      
 
 Bangkok             8,599,165           15,958,861      
 Jakarta         3,474,786,500        5,191,746,433    
 Manila                119,740              105,299    
 Ho Chi Minh            32,854               50,494

