SE Asia Stocks-Most up as investors cheer earnings
April 25, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Most up as investors cheer earnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
edged up on Thursday as large- and mid-cap companies such as
Total Access Communication and Genting Singapore
 rallied in a reporting season, but Indonesia retreated
after weak earnings by top firm Astra International Tbk
.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index extended its gain
for a second day, closing up 0.5 percent at 3,337.71, the
highest in more than five years. The Thai SET index rose
1.3 percent to 1,574.25, a five-week closing high.
    Strength in Asia helped lift broader market sentiment and
bargain hunting in recently beaten-down large caps. 
    In Manila, conglomerate SM Investments Corp climbed
1.7 percent, while the Philippine benchmark composite index
 was up 0.33 percent, rebounding after a 2.1 percent drop
over the past two sessions.
    It had closed at a record high of 7,120.48 on Monday,
trading at relatively high valuations than others in Southeast
Asia, with a price-to-earnings multiple of more than 20 times,
prompting some profit taking.
    After market hours, the Philippine central bank as expected
left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 3.5
percent, while cutting the rate on its special deposit account
by 50 basis points to boost economic activity and contain the
peso's strength. 
    Among weak spots, Indonesia fell 0.3 percent, led by
a 5.8 percent drop in PT Astra International Tbk after
the country's biggest firm by market value reported
lower-than-expected earnings. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.42        447.60       +0.41
 Singapore          3337.71       3322.71       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.34       1707.35       -0.06
 Bangkok            1574.25       1553.85       +1.31
 Jakarta            4994.52       5011.61       -0.34
 Manila             6995.46       6972.69       +0.33
 Ho Chi Minh         476.59        472.89       +0.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.42        424.10       +5.97
 Singapore          3337.71       3167.08       +5.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.34       1688.95       +1.03
 Bangkok            1574.25       1391.93      +13.10
 Jakarta            4994.52       4316.69      +15.70
 Manila             6995.46       5812.73      +20.35
 Ho Chi Minh         476.59        413.73      +15.19
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         398,924,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      166,122,400          165,068,830      
 
 Bangkok            10,961,555           15,716,618      
 Jakarta         5,092,795,000        5,136,253,817    
 Manila                111,805              103,165    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,107               49,580

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
