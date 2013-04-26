SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits 5-yr closing high; Thailand up despite baht concerns

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks gained on Friday amid steady gains by blue chips in a reporting season, while Thailand outperformed the region on the week as index heavyweight energy shares tracked a rebound in global oil prices. Singapore's Straits Times index ended up 0.3 percent at a five-year closing high of 3,348.87, taking its gains for the week to 1.74 percent, the biggest in three months. Large caps such as Singapore's property developer CapitaLand Ltd rose 2 percent ahead of its results later in the day, while Indonesia's PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 1.7 percent after it announced higher quarterly profits. In Bangkok, gains by energy stocks such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl helped send the broader SET index 0.6 percent higher on the day and 2.4 percent on the week, making it Southeast Asia's best performer. The Thai exchange saw trading volume fell by almost half of the monthly average as investors were cautious about possible moves by authorities to deal with the strengthening baht. "Investors cut risk exposures because it's still not clear how authorities will deal with strong baht. But some good factors such as earnings and a rebound in commodities prices largely helped today," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. The main index is expected to extend gain next week to 1,600 level, he said. Malaysia's main index was up 0.29 percent at 1,711.29, topping its last week's record close of 1,710.97, ahead of the country's general elections scheduled for May 5. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 448.62 449.49 -0.19 Singapore 3348.87 3337.71 +0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1711.29 1706.34 +0.29 Bangkok 1582.93 1574.25 +0.55 Jakarta 4978.51 4994.52 -0.32 Manila 7025.44 6995.46 +0.43 Ho Chi Minh 474.51 476.59 -0.44 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 448.62 424.10 +5.78 Singapore 3348.87 3167.08 +5.74 Kuala Lumpur 1711.29 1688.95 +1.32 Bangkok 1582.93 1391.93 +13.72 Jakarta 4978.51 4316.69 +15.33 Manila 7025.44 5812.73 +20.86 Ho Chi Minh 474.51 413.73 +14.69 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 293,341,300 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 210,092,800 165,505,517 Bangkok 8,815,721 15,522,393 Jakarta 4,042,933,000 5,131,372,050 Manila 90,898 103,732 Ho Chi Minh 31,272 49,142