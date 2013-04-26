FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits 5-yr closing high; Thailand up despite baht concerns
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 26, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits 5-yr closing high; Thailand up despite baht concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Friday amid steady gains by blue chips in a reporting
season, while Thailand outperformed the region on the week as
index heavyweight energy shares tracked a rebound in global oil
prices.
    Singapore's Straits Times index ended up 0.3
percent at a five-year closing high of 3,348.87, taking its
gains for the week to 1.74 percent, the biggest in three months.
    Large caps such as Singapore's property developer CapitaLand
Ltd rose 2 percent ahead of its results later in the
day, while Indonesia's PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained
1.7 percent after it announced higher quarterly
profits.  
    In Bangkok, gains by energy stocks such as PTT Global
Chemical Pcl helped send the broader SET index
 0.6 percent higher on the day and 2.4 percent on the
week, making it Southeast Asia's best performer.
    The Thai exchange saw trading volume fell by almost half of
the monthly average as investors were cautious about possible
moves by authorities to deal with the strengthening baht.
  
    "Investors cut risk exposures because it's still not clear
how authorities will deal with strong baht. But some good
factors such as earnings and a rebound in commodities prices
largely helped today," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities.
    The main index is expected to extend gain next week to 1,600
level, he said.
    Malaysia's main index was up 0.29 percent at
1,711.29, topping its last week's record close of 1,710.97,
ahead of the country's general elections scheduled for May 5.
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   448.62        449.49       -0.19
 Singapore          3348.87       3337.71       +0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1711.29       1706.34       +0.29
 Bangkok            1582.93       1574.25       +0.55
 Jakarta            4978.51       4994.52       -0.32
 Manila             7025.44       6995.46       +0.43
 Ho Chi Minh         474.51        476.59       -0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   448.62        424.10       +5.78
 Singapore          3348.87       3167.08       +5.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1711.29       1688.95       +1.32
 Bangkok            1582.93       1391.93      +13.72
 Jakarta            4978.51       4316.69      +15.33
 Manila             7025.44       5812.73      +20.86
 Ho Chi Minh         474.51        413.73      +14.69
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         293,341,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      210,092,800          165,505,517      
 
 Bangkok             8,815,721           15,522,393      
 Jakarta         4,042,933,000        5,131,372,050    
 Manila                 90,898              103,732    
 Ho Chi Minh            31,272               49,142

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
