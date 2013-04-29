SE Asia Stocks-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks inched up in light volume trade on Monday as strong earnings lifted shares in blue chips such as CapitaLand Ltd and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl but grim global economic outlook kept market gains marginal. The risk of further disappointing global economic data dented sentiment in Asia while Southeast Asia saw trading volume falling across the board.. Thai SET index eked out a modest 0.13 percent gain, closing at 1,584.93 and still off its 19-year high of 1,598.13 hit last month. The Philippine index, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, finished the day nearly flat at 7,028.35. The region's underperformer Malaysia edged down 0.2 percent to 1,707.97 after Friday's record close of 1,711.29 amid strong foreign buying interest. The Malaysian stock exchange has reported net foreign buying of 4.1 billion ringgit ($1.35 billion) so far in the month, outperforming most other regional peers. Among weak spots, shares of Indonesian palm oil producers fell after below-expectation quarterly results, led by a 3.5 percent drop in London Sumatra's shares and a 4.4 percent fall in Salim Ivomas. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.64 448.82 +0.18 Singapore 3361.92 3348.87 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1707.97 1711.29 -0.19 Bangkok 1584.93 1582.93 +0.13 Jakarta 4999.75 4978.50 +0.43 Manila 7028.35 7025.44 +0.04 Ho Chi Minh 474.51 476.59 -0.44 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.64 424.10 +6.02 Singapore 3361.92 3167.08 +6.15 Kuala Lumpur 1707.97 1688.95 +1.13 Bangkok 1584.93 1391.93 +13.87 Jakarta 4999.75 4316.69 +15.82 Manila 7028.35 5812.73 +20.91 Ho Chi Minh 474.51 413.73 +14.69 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 281,795,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 105,224,700 163,173,857 Bangkok 11,961,065 15,203,796 Jakarta 3,597,978,000 5,062,826,233 Manila 50,832 103,309 Ho Chi Minh 31,272 48,627