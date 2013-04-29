FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs
April 29, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
inched up in light volume trade on Monday as strong earnings
lifted shares in blue chips such as CapitaLand Ltd and
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl but grim global
economic outlook kept market gains marginal. 
    The risk of further disappointing global economic data
dented sentiment in Asia while Southeast Asia saw trading volume
falling across the board..
    Thai SET index eked out a modest 0.13 percent gain,
closing at 1,584.93 and still off its 19-year high of 1,598.13
hit last month. The Philippine index, Southeast Asia's
best performer this year, finished the day nearly flat at
7,028.35.
    The region's underperformer Malaysia edged down 0.2
percent to 1,707.97 after Friday's record close of 1,711.29 amid
strong foreign buying interest.
    The Malaysian stock exchange has reported net foreign buying
of 4.1 billion ringgit ($1.35 billion) so far in the month,
outperforming most other regional peers.
    Among weak spots, shares of Indonesian palm oil producers
fell after below-expectation quarterly results, led by a 3.5
percent drop in London Sumatra's shares and a 4.4
percent fall in Salim Ivomas.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.64        448.82       +0.18
 Singapore          3361.92       3348.87       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.97       1711.29       -0.19
 Bangkok            1584.93       1582.93       +0.13
 Jakarta            4999.75       4978.50       +0.43
 Manila             7028.35       7025.44       +0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         474.51        476.59       -0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.64        424.10       +6.02
 Singapore          3361.92       3167.08       +6.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.97       1688.95       +1.13
 Bangkok            1584.93       1391.93      +13.87
 Jakarta            4999.75       4316.69      +15.82
 Manila             7028.35       5812.73      +20.91
 Ho Chi Minh         474.51        413.73      +14.69
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         281,795,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      105,224,700          163,173,857      
 
 Bangkok            11,961,065           15,203,796      
 Jakarta         3,597,978,000        5,062,826,233    
 Manila                 50,832              103,309    
 Ho Chi Minh            31,272               48,627

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
