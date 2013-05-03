FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Malaysia down ahead of election
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 3, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Malaysia down ahead of election

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Friday, with Malaysia hitting a more than three-week low as
investors sold shares on uncertainty over the outcome of the
country's national elections, while a rating downgrade dragged
Indonesian shares down.
    Investor sentiment on risky assets improved after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low on
Thursday, but the region's markets mostly fell on domestic
factors ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data release. 
    Malaysia dropped 1.1 percent to its lowest close
since April 9 with a foreign outflow of $30.05 million, which
analysts attributed to the concerns over national elections on
Sunday.
    Investors have "suddenly become fearful" that the ruling
coalition may lose the poll, said Ang Kok Heng, chief investment
officer at Kuala Lumpur-based Phillip Capital Management Sdn
Bhd. 
    "If they didn't sell (today), they are afraid the market
will be lower on Monday. They suddenly think this time the
election is going to be bad."
    Indonesia fell 1.4 percent to a near three-week low,
a day after Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's sovereign
credit rating outlook to "stable" from "positive", citing
concerns over stalling reforms. 
    Singapore fell 1 percent, easing from a five-year
high hit in the previous session, with casino operator Genting
Singapore PLC declining 7.8 percent after reporting
disappointing quarterly earnings on Thursday. 
    Thailand closed 0.6 percent weaker on profit-taking
amid concerns over the moves by the country's central bank and
finance ministry to curb a weakening baht, analysts said.
 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine stock index, the
region's best performer so far this year, hit a record high of
7,230.40 before closing at 7,215.35 with a gain of 1.7 percent,
a day after Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating
to investment grade. 
    Vietnam gained 0.5 percent as investors bought blue chips
expecting interest rate cuts, analysts said.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.06        448.12       -0.24
 Singapore          3369.90       3402.39       -0.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1694.77       1713.46       -1.09
 Bangkok            1578.95       1589.19       -0.64
 Jakarta            4925.48       4994.05       -1.37
 Manila             7215.35       7093.42       +1.72
 Ho Chi Minh         475.24        473.02       +0.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.06        424.10       +5.41
 Singapore          3369.90       3167.08       +6.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1694.77       1688.95       +0.34
 Bangkok            1578.95       1391.93      +13.44
 Jakarta            4925.48       4316.69      +14.10
 Manila             7215.35       5812.73      +24.13
 Ho Chi Minh         475.24        413.73      +14.87
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.