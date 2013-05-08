FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise to new highs; Malaysia caps two-day rally
May 8, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise to new highs; Malaysia caps two-day rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore shares hit their
highest close in more than five years on Wednesday as Wilmar
International Ltd jumped after strong quarterly
results while gains in large cap Ayala Land Inc helped
the Philippine main index recover from two days of losses.
    The Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent, to close at its
highest in almost 19-1/2 years at 1,614.15, while most other
bourses ended up as several major Southeast Asian companies have
posted better-than-expected earnings, raising hopes from the
remaining results.
    Strong Chinese trade data also helped underpin sentiment in
broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan up 0.98 percent and MSCI's index
of Southeast Asia 0.94 percent higher.
    Shares in Singapore-listed Wilmar jumped 2.1 percent
following better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with the
benchmark Straits Times Index ending up 0.9 percent at
3,413.02, the highest since January 2008.
    Philippine developer Ayala Land gained 2.2 percent after it
posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly net income. 
The broader Philippine index edged up 0.5 percent, after
a 1 percent drop over the past two sessions.
    Jakarta's Composite Index climbed almost 1 percent
to a record high of 5,089.33.
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia's main index slipped 
0.15 percent to 1,774, capping a two day rally that sent the
benchmark to a record 1,776.73 on Tuesday as Sunday's general
election lifted a market overhang.  
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   452.66        450.13       +0.56
 Singapore          3413.02       3383.16       +0.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.00       1776.73       -0.15
 Bangkok            1614.15       1601.15       +0.81
 Jakarta            5089.33       5042.78       +0.92
 Manila             7181.30       7146.12       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         485.07        485.58       -0.11
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   452.66        424.10       +6.73
 Singapore          3413.02       3167.08       +7.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.00       1688.95       +5.04
 Bangkok            1614.15       1391.93      +15.96
 Jakarta            5089.33       4316.69      +17.90
 Manila             7181.30       5812.73      +23.54
 Ho Chi Minh         485.07        413.73      +17.24
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         415,059,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      238,911,100          179,646,337      
 
 Bangkok             9,249,901           13,129,096      
 Jakarta         5,584,922,000        4,670,985,317    
 Manila                 69,284               96,876    
 Ho Chi Minh            63,517               47,027

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
