FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia bucks trend
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia bucks trend

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained in light trading on Thursday, with telecoms leading the
Thai index to a new high, while Singapore rose to its highest
close in more than five years as positive earnings hopes boosted
Olam International Ltd.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.4 percent at 1,621.12,
the highest close in more than 19 years, with shares in telecoms
group Shin Corp Pcl, the most actively traded,
climbing 1.7 percent on expectations it would be added to the
MSCI index.
    Morgan Stanley's index review will be announced on May 16,
broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities (MBKET) said.
    "MBKET sees INTUCH as a stock soon to be added to the MSCI
Thailand after the free float increased to 20.36 percent," it
said.
    In Singapore, shares in agricultural commodities company
Olam jumped 2.6 percent as investors expected positive
third-quarter earnings. Olam is due to report on May 15. 
    Palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd rose 1.2
percent after reporting a 23 percent jump in first-quarter net
profit. 
    The Malaysian index extended its loss for a second
session, down 0.5 percent on the day as the market was cautious
after political trouble. It hit a record high of 1,776.73 on
Tuesday as the weekend general election helped lift a market
overhang. 
    Indonesia was shut for a market holiday, and will reopen on
Friday. Jakarta's Composite Index, Southeast Asia's second-best
performer, hit a record close of 5,089.33 on Wednesday.
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   452.05        452.78       -0.16
 Singapore          3432.78       3413.02       +0.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.07       1774.00       -0.45
 Bangkok            1621.12       1614.15       +0.43 
 Jakarta               --         5089.33         -- 
 Manila             7194.43       7181.30       +0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         486.22        485.07       +0.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   452.05        424.10       +6.59
 Singapore          3432.78       3167.08       +8.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.07       1688.95       +4.57
 Bangkok            1621.12       1391.93      +16.47
 Jakarta               --         4316.69      +17.90  
 Manila             7194.43       5812.73      +23.77
 Ho Chi Minh         486.22        413.73      +17.52
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         343,178,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      178,063,100          180,490,130      
 
 Bangkok            11,065,142           12,380,469      
 Manila                 53,326               95,779    
 Ho Chi Minh           101,297               47,238

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.