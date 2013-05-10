SE Asia Stocks-Up; Malaysia strong in week after election

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Major Southeast Asian stocks edged up on Friday, with Malaysian index notching up its best week since July 2009 following the weekend general election and Indonesian benchmark index closing the week at an all-time high amid selective buying. Gains in banks such as Malayan Banking Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd helped Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index reverse recent losses and end up 0.36 percent for the day. It gained 4.6 percent in the week, the region's best performer. The general election that eased political concerns pushed the Malaysian index to a record close of 1,776.73 on Tuesday but it fell back mildly in two successive sessions after some political trouble. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.33 percent to 5,105.94, topping Wednesday's record close, with a weekly gain of 3.7 percent, the second best. Citi Research maintained its JCI target of 5,300 and was positive on property, cement, consumer and media sectors, it said in a report dated May 9. Among its top picks, shares in Semen Indonesia rose 2.2 percent on Friday. "Our index target remains 5,300, based on a bottom-up approach, with a future fuel price hike (currently postponed) a medium- to longer-term catalyst given its likely positive impact on the current-account deficit and government infra spending," it said. Across the region, investors picked large caps such as Philippine Ayala Land Inc and Singapore bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd in an ongoing reporting season, with most sharemarkets marking a strong gain for the week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 450.65 452.19 -0.34 Singapore 3443.77 3432.78 +0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1772.38 1776.07 +0.36 Bangkok 1622.48 1621.12 +0.08 Jakarta 5105.94 5089.33 +0.33 Manila 7262.38 7194.43 +0.94 Ho Chi Minh 486.10 486.22 -0.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 450.65 424.10 +6.26 Singapore 3443.77 3167.08 +8.74 Kuala Lumpur 1772.38 1688.95 +4.94 Bangkok 1622.48 1391.93 +16.56 Jakarta 5105.94 4316.69 +18.28 Manila 7262.38 5812.73 +24.94 Ho Chi Minh 486.10 413.73 +17.49 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 334,580,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 208,413,900 178,736,647 Bangkok 10,515,347 11,690,642 Jakarta 3,995,448,500 4,679,059,083 Manila 92,735 94,537 Ho Chi Minh 85,570 48,796