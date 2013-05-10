FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up; Malaysia strong in week after election

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Major Southeast Asian stocks
edged up on Friday, with Malaysian index notching up its best
week since July 2009 following the weekend general election and
Indonesian benchmark index closing the week at an all-time high
amid selective buying.
    Gains in banks such as Malayan Banking Bhd and
AMMB Holdings Bhd helped Kuala Lumpur's Composite
Index reverse recent losses and end up 0.36 percent for
the day. It gained 4.6 percent in the week, the region's best
performer.
    The general election that eased political concerns pushed
the Malaysian index to a record close of 1,776.73 on Tuesday but
it fell back mildly in two successive sessions after some
political trouble. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.33 percent to
5,105.94, topping Wednesday's record close, with a weekly gain
of 3.7 percent, the second best.
    Citi Research maintained its JCI target of 5,300 and was
positive on property, cement, consumer and media sectors, it
said in a report dated May 9. Among its top picks, shares in
Semen Indonesia rose 2.2 percent on Friday.   
    "Our index target remains 5,300, based on a bottom-up
approach, with a future fuel price hike (currently postponed) a
medium- to longer-term catalyst given its likely positive impact
on the current-account deficit and government infra spending,"
it said.
    Across the region, investors picked large caps such as
Philippine Ayala Land Inc and Singapore bank DBS Group
Holdings Ltd in an ongoing reporting season, with 
most sharemarkets marking a strong gain for the week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   450.65        452.19       -0.34
 Singapore          3443.77       3432.78       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1772.38       1776.07       +0.36
 Bangkok            1622.48       1621.12       +0.08
 Jakarta            5105.94       5089.33       +0.33
 Manila             7262.38       7194.43       +0.94
 Ho Chi Minh         486.10        486.22       -0.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   450.65        424.10       +6.26
 Singapore          3443.77       3167.08       +8.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1772.38       1688.95       +4.94
 Bangkok            1622.48       1391.93      +16.56
 Jakarta            5105.94       4316.69      +18.28
 Manila             7262.38       5812.73      +24.94
 Ho Chi Minh         486.10        413.73      +17.49
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         334,580,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      208,413,900          178,736,647      
 
 Bangkok            10,515,347           11,690,642      
 Jakarta         3,995,448,500        4,679,059,083    
 Manila                 92,735               94,537    
 Ho Chi Minh            85,570               48,796

