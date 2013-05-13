FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend
May 13, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday amid weakness in broader Asia but
Malaysian main index hit a fresh all-time high as investors
bought more large-caps after last week's general election while
Vietnam rose after an interest rate cut.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended up 0.9 percent
at 1,787.90, hitting a record finish for a third time since the
general election on May 5. Shares in CIMB Group Holdings
, the most actively traded stock on the bourse, gained
2.1 percent.
    Nomura Equity Research said Malaysia was among its list of
overweight-rated markets in ASEAN.
    "We are bullish on Malaysia on the basis that the market is
under-owned and that much of the uncertainty that crept into
prices pre-election should continue to dissipate," Nomura
analysts wrote in ASEAN navigator report for May 2013.
    "However, we note that uncertainty remains on the progress
on structural reforms and PM Najib's ability to retain
leadership at the UMNO's internal elections," they wrote.
    Thai index fell 0.3 percent after Thailand's finance
minister met the central bank's policy-making committee but did
not discuss interest rates or measures to hold down the currency
as financial markets had expected. 
    The property sub-index erased earlier gain to fall
0.7 percent. Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report that
lower interest rates would help stimulate property demand in the
short term, especially for consumers who were hesitating.
    Singapore's Straits Time Index slipped 0.5 percent
after climbing earlier to its highest since January 2008.
Jakarta's Composite Index lost 1 percent amid
profit-taking after Friday's rise to a record close of 5,105.93.
    Philippine stock market, Southeast Asia's best performing
market this year, was shut for a market holiday, reopening on
Tuesday.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.67        450.52       -0.19
 Singapore          3428.96       3443.77       -0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.90       1772.38       +0.88
 Bangkok            1617.73       1622.48       -0.29
 Jakarta            5054.63       5105.94       -1.00
 Manila                --         7262.38         -- 
 Ho Chi Minh         488.93        486.10       +0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   449.67        424.10       +6.03
 Singapore          3428.96       3167.08       +8.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.90       1688.95       +5.86
 Bangkok            1617.73       1391.93      +16.22
 Jakarta            5054.63       4316.69      +17.10
 Manila                --         5812.73      +24.94
 Ho Chi Minh         488.93        413.73      +18.18
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         430,375,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      161,328,300          178,716,280      
 
 Bangkok            11,248,564           10,853,973      
 Jakarta         3,565,725,500        4,588,187,500    
 Ho Chi Minh            45,489               50,371

