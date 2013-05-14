SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as a rally in large caps sent the Philippine benchmark to an all-time high and the Thai index rose to a new closing high amid selective buying in interest rate sensitive stocks such as banks. The Philippine main index, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, rose 0.7 percent to 7,313.46, topping its record 7,262.38 set on Friday. The country's second most valuable listed firm, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. , gained almost 3 percent. Thai main SET index edged up 0.4 percent to 1,623.48, its highest close since January 1994. Investors turned to banking shares such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl as expectations of an interest rate cut increased. The Bank of Thailand has been under pressure to lower rates to curb inflows and the baht's strength. The strong baht dented sentiment for exporters such as Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl , which fell 4.3 percent on the day. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told the Cabinet on Tuesday that the baht near 30 was a decent level that would help to keep competitiveness of business sectors, Sunisa Lertpakawat, a deputy government spokeswoman told reporters. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at 5,081.94, reversing Monday's loss and close to Friday's record close of 5,105.94. Malaysia's benchmark ended a tad 0.03 percent higher at 1,788.43, above Monday's 1787.90 record. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 451.83 449.88 +0.43 Singapore 3432.76 3428.96 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1788.43 1787.90 +0.03 Bangkok 1623.48 1617.73 +0.36 Jakarta 5081.94 5054.63 +0.54 Manila 7313.46 7262.38 +0.70 Ho Chi Minh 483.85 488.93 -1.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 451.83 424.10 +6.54 Singapore 3432.76 3167.08 +8.39 Kuala Lumpur 1788.43 1688.95 +5.89 Bangkok 1623.48 1391.93 +16.64 Jakarta 5081.94 4316.69 +17.73 Manila 7313.46 5812.73 +25.83 Ho Chi Minh 483.85 413.73 +16.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 371,773,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 164,086,500 180,320,030 Bangkok 13,044,563 10,729,298 Jakarta 3,747,482,500 4,550,078,533 Manila 198,907 94,490 Ho Chi Minh 46,532 50,319