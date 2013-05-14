FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform
May 14, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted modest gains on Tuesday as a rally in large caps sent the
Philippine benchmark to an all-time high and the Thai index rose
to a new closing high amid selective buying in interest rate
sensitive stocks such as banks.
    The Philippine main index, Southeast Asia's best
performer this year, rose 0.7 percent to 7,313.46, topping its 
record 7,262.38 set on Friday. The country's second most
valuable listed firm, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.
, gained almost 3 percent.
    Thai main SET index edged up 0.4 percent to
1,623.48, its highest close since January 1994. Investors turned
to banking shares such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl as
expectations of an interest rate cut increased. 
    The Bank of Thailand has been under pressure to lower rates
to curb inflows and the baht's strength. The strong baht dented
sentiment for exporters such as Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
, which fell 4.3 percent on the day.
    Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told the Cabinet on
Tuesday that the baht near 30 was a decent level that would help
 to keep competitiveness of business sectors, Sunisa
Lertpakawat, a deputy government spokeswoman told reporters.
    Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at
5,081.94, reversing Monday's loss and close to Friday's record
close of 5,105.94. Malaysia's benchmark ended a tad 0.03
percent higher at 1,788.43, above Monday's 1787.90 record.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   451.83        449.88       +0.43
 Singapore          3432.76       3428.96       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.43       1787.90       +0.03
 Bangkok            1623.48       1617.73       +0.36
 Jakarta            5081.94       5054.63       +0.54   
 Manila             7313.46       7262.38       +0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         483.85        488.93       -1.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   451.83        424.10       +6.54
 Singapore          3432.76       3167.08       +8.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.43       1688.95       +5.89
 Bangkok            1623.48       1391.93      +16.64
 Jakarta            5081.94       4316.69      +17.73
 Manila             7313.46       5812.73      +25.83
 Ho Chi Minh         483.85        413.73      +16.95
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         371,773,600          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      164,086,500          180,320,030      
 
 Bangkok            13,044,563           10,729,298      
 Jakarta         3,747,482,500        4,550,078,533    
 Manila                198,907               94,490    
 Ho Chi Minh            46,532               50,319

