SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia retreats

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine main stock index hit a record close for a third session on Wednesday as large caps rallied, following the nation's mid-term elections, while most other markets rose to new highs after a decent set of quarterly results. The Philippine index closed up 1 percent at 7,392.20, pushing its year-to-date gain to 27.2 percent, the region's best performance. The top company by value, SM Investment Corp , was the most actively traded and rose 1.4 percent to a record 1,181 peso. The results of Philippine mid-term elections showed President Benigno Aquino is set to win unprecedented control of the two chambers of Congress, boding well for the country's reforms. "In our view, this is a strong result and a clear endorsement of Aquino's reform agenda, on which he now looks likely to make more progress as he gains control of the Senate," Nomura said in a research note dated May 14. Malaysia bucked the trend, with Kuala Lumpur's composite index falling 0.3 percent after three sessions of gains while recently rallying sectors such as banks faced mild selling pressure. It still held close to a record close of 1,782.73 hit in the previous session, after last week's general election which eased political uncertainty. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 450.79 451.48 -0.15 Singapore 3441.53 3432.76 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1783.03 1788.43 -0.30 Bangkok 1630.09 1623.48 +0.41 Jakarta 5089.88 5081.94 +0.16 Manila 7392.20 7313.46 +1.08 Ho Chi Minh 485.97 483.85 +0.44 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 450.79 424.10 +6.29 Singapore 3441.53 3167.08 +8.67 Kuala Lumpur 1783.03 1688.95 +5.57 Bangkok 1630.09 1391.93 +17.11 Jakarta 5089.88 4316.69 +17.91 Manila 7392.20 5812.73 +27.17 Ho Chi Minh 485.97 413.73 +17.46 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 506,491,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 169,875,600 181,847,547 Bangkok 14,793,951 10,745,026 Jakarta 3,672,842,500 4,498,563,567 Manila 94,357 95,985 Ho Chi Minh 37,545 50,571