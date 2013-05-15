FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia retreats
May 15, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine main stock index
hit a record close for a third session on Wednesday as large
caps rallied, following the nation's mid-term elections, while
most other markets rose to new highs after a decent set of
quarterly results.
    The Philippine index closed up 1 percent at 7,392.20,
pushing its year-to-date gain to 27.2 percent, the region's best
performance. The top company by value, SM Investment Corp
, was the most actively traded and rose 1.4 percent to a
record 1,181 peso.
    The results of Philippine mid-term elections showed
President Benigno Aquino is set to win unprecedented control of
the two chambers of Congress, boding well for the country's
reforms. 
    "In our view, this is a strong result and a clear
endorsement of Aquino's reform agenda, on which he now looks
likely to make more progress as he gains control of the Senate,"
Nomura said in a research note dated May 14.
    Malaysia bucked the trend, with Kuala Lumpur's composite
index falling 0.3 percent after three sessions of gains
while recently rallying sectors such as banks faced mild
selling pressure.
    It still held close to a record close of 1,782.73 hit in the
previous session, after last week's general election which eased
political uncertainty.
               
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   450.79        451.48       -0.15
 Singapore          3441.53       3432.76       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1783.03       1788.43       -0.30
 Bangkok            1630.09       1623.48       +0.41
 Jakarta            5089.88       5081.94       +0.16
 Manila             7392.20       7313.46       +1.08
 Ho Chi Minh         485.97        483.85       +0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   450.79        424.10       +6.29
 Singapore          3441.53       3167.08       +8.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1783.03       1688.95       +5.57
 Bangkok            1630.09       1391.93      +17.11
 Jakarta            5089.88       4316.69      +17.91
 Manila             7392.20       5812.73      +27.17
 Ho Chi Minh         485.97        413.73      +17.46
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         506,491,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      169,875,600          181,847,547      
 
 Bangkok            14,793,951           10,745,026      
 Jakarta         3,672,842,500        4,498,563,567    
 Manila                 94,357               95,985    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,545               50,571

